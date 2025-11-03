Nigeria’s Trio Set For World Sambo Championships In Kyrgyzstan

Nigeria will make its second appearance at the 2025 World Sambo Championships, scheduled to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from November 7 to 9. Organised by the Fédération Internationale de Sambo (FIAS), the World Sambo Championships are the premier global event for both Sport Sambo and Combat Sambo, including the Blind Sambo (SVI1 category).

Representing Nigeria this year are Fatai Balogun, Samuel Kekere, and Sodiq Ajibade, competing in the Combat and Blind Sambo categories.

Balogun will compete in the men’s 88kg Combat Sambo, while Kekere, who made history in 2024 as the first African to compete in Blind Sambo at the World Championships, returns to the global stage in the men’s 64kg Blind Sambo. Ajibade, making his debut, will represent Nigeria in the men’s 98kg Blind Sambo, aiming for a podium finish.

Expressing his excitement ahead of his second outing, Kekere praised FIAS for its support and commended Sheriff Hammed, Vice President and General Secretary of the Sambo Association of Nigeria, for his instrumental role in facilitating the team’s participation.