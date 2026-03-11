Nigeria’s Transhipment Cargoes To Neighbouring Ports Surge By 206%

Nigeria has emerged as a leading transshipment centre for maritime and logistics in West and Central Africa region, following 205.8 per cent increase in transit cargoes to the ports in Cotonou, Lome and Tema.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lekki Deep‑Sea Port now handles the biggest transshipment flow, accounting for 40 per cent of the nation’s cargo throughput in 2025 to Ghana, Benin, Togo and other neighbours.

It was learnt that Tema Port in Ghana is the West Africa’s largest public container terminal, handling 1.3‑1.5 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers yearly, but much of its volume is direct import/export, not regional transshipment.

Also, Benin’s Cotonou Port handled 14 million metric tonness of cargoes in 2025, while only 205,000 tonnes of transhipment cargoes were processed at the port in the period as Tema Port handled 300 000 tonnes of transit cargoes in the period.

In 2025, NPA processed over 129.3 million metric tonnes of cargoes at the seaports as total cargo throughput surged by 24.8 per cent, rising from approximately 103.6 million metric tonnes in 2024.

Recall that the authority in its report explained that the increased cargo throughput was driven by the rising container traffic, and a growing export footprint in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to economic diversification.

According to the Managing Director of NPA)l, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the latest growth was one of the most significant annual increases in Nigeria’s maritime history, explaining that the milestone strengthens the country’s position as a more competitive and strategic player in regional and global trade.

He explanned that imports continue to dominate overall cargo traffic, however the managing director highlights a steady rise in outward trade, with exports accounting for 39 per cent of total cargo throughput, stressing that inward traffic represented 59.2 percent, as transshipment contributed 1.8 per cent.

The NPA report further explained that containerised cargo, a key indicator of export trade activity, grew significantly. Dantsoho added: “Total container traffic increased by 25.7 per cent, surpassing 2.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Of this, export containers grew by 3.1 per cent, while import-laden containers surged by 32.8 per cent. The report also noted a remarkable 205.8 per cent increase in transshipment containers, signalling Nigeria’s emergence as a pivotal regional logistics and trade hub. “Lekki Port is the leading port in Nigeria, handling 40.6 per cent of the nation’s total cargo throughput.

Onne Port followed with 19.1 per cent, and Apapa Port handled 16.7 per cent. In addition to volume, Lekki Port attracted the largest vessels, with an average Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 55,712, slightly higher than Onne Port at 53,022 GRT.

“Apapa and Tin Can Island Port received ships averaging 33,251 GRT and 36,909 GRT, respectively, while Delta Ports handled vessels averaging 17,414 GRT.”

According to the authority, there was a structural shift in vessel traffic: although Tin Can Island Port recorded the highest frequency of ship arrivals, accounting for 22.7 per cent of total ship calls, Lekki and Onne are increasingly receiving the industry’s “heavyweight” vessels, enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to handle larger, more valuable cargoes.

Overall, it noted that total ship calls rose by nearly 12 per cent to 4,477 vessels, reflecting broad-based growth across all operational metrics. Liquid bulk cargo, including fuel and chemicals, remained the dominant commodity at 54.7 percent, while containerised cargo accounted for 24 per cent.

Also, the report highlights the rising importance of transshipment cargo, particularly for containerised goods destined for other West and Central African ports, noting that the 205.8 per cent surge in transshipment containers positions Nigeria as a strategic regional hub, attracting international shipping lines and increasing revenue for the Nigerian Ports Authority.

According to him, “the 2025 NPA Operational Performance Report signals a transformative phase in Nigeria’s maritime industry. Export-led growth, rising container traffic, and the strategic role of Lekki Port illustrate that the nation is not only handling more cargo but is also diversifying the type of goods moving through its ports.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s trade ecosystem. The growth in exports and transshipment reflects the success of policy reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues, while enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian ports in regional trade.

“With the nation’s ports showing resilience and dynamism, the report reinforces the Federal Government’s efforts to expand non-oil exports, attract investment into port infrastructure, and integrate Nigeria more fully into global supply chains.

“As Nigeria continues to welcome larger vessels and diversify its cargo base, the 2025 NPA report positions Lekki Port and the broader port network as central to the country’s economic diversification strategy, regional trade prominence, and global maritime ambitions.”