Nigeria’s Third Party Logistics Revenue Projected To Hit $5.5bn

Revenue in the third party logistics market in Nigeria has been projected to reach $5.52 billion (N8.55 trillion) in 2025.

The Third Party Logistics (3PL) operations include freight forwarding, courier, waterway transportation, warehousing, inventory management, packaging and other means of logistics business.

Also, its market size is estimated to reach $7.93 billion this year. According to Statista Market Insights, revenue from the third party logistics would reach an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 0.75 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of US$5.68 billion by 2029.

It was learnt that the 3PL market had experienced significant growth in recent years due to increased eCommerce and globalisation which led to a greater need for logistics and supply chain management services.

However, stakeholders in the industry have stressed the need for a multimodal approach to logistics sector development, particularly the integration of inland water – ways to further boost the sector, noting that container port traffic would reach 1.67 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2025.

According to Country Representative of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, Taiwo Olajide, the figure depicts how much the transportation and logistics market can grow, noting that realising this growth depends on addressing key bottlenecks, including infrastructure deficits, safety concerns, limited integration with hinterland transport, port congestion and revenue losses.

He noted this during his presentation at the Nigerian Belgian Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), B2B Networking Breakfast Event in Lagos, themed: ‘Sharing Experiences About Building Business in Nigeria’.

He said Nigeria’s transport and logistics sector played a crucial role in driving economic growth, with roads handling about 90 per cent of passenger and freight movement.

Olajide explained that a shift towards inland waterways could mitigate these challenges, offering a viable alternative for transporting bulk cargoes.

He highlighted the untapped potential of the River Niger as a natural highway for cargo transport, adding that by rehabilitating key logistics hubs along the river, such as Onitsha, Lokoja and Baro, Nigeria could create a more efficient, costeffective, and sustainable transport system.

He explained: “Shifting cargoes transport to the River Niger would not only ease pressure on the roads but also enhance trade efficiency by consolidating exports and distributing imports more effectively.

“As Nigeria continues to expand its trade and industrial base, integrating multiple transport modes, roads, railways, airports and waterways will be crucial in unlocking the sector’s full potential.”

According to him, the success would require significant investments in port rehabilitation, dredging and the modernisation of logistics hubs.

Also, a former Director General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr John Isemede, emphasised the need for Nigeria to modernise its ports and diversify its maritime infrastructure beyond Lagos.

Isemede, a seasoned trade expert, outlined fundamental issues plaguing Nigeria’s ports, including high logistics costs, lack of a national shipping fleet, and poor integration of multimodal transport systems.

He noted that countries like Belgium and the Netherlands had built robust maritime industries despite smaller populations, while Nigeria continues to struggle with basic shipping infrastructure.

Isemede stressed that Nigeria’s over-reliance on government-driven policies has stifled trade growth, advocating for a stronger private sector role in port management and logistics.

He cited international examples where ports operate as business hubs rather than bureaucratic bottlenecks. Isrmede stressed: “In advanced economies, ports function as efficient logistics hubs.

The moment goods arrive, they are dispatched to their destination. In contrast, Nigeria still struggles with outdated processes that increase costs and delay trade.”

