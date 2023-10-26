Nigeria’s Tethys Becomes Sole Brand Licensee for Texaco Lubricants

A Nigerian company, Tethys Ltd., has emerged as the sole brand licensee for Texaco lubricants across the country. Speaking at the Chevron- Tethys Texaco Lubricants relaunch in Lagos, Mr Jaap Jan Mohlmann, Manager, Distributor and Export Sales Chevron, said the company was happy for its reentrance into the Nigerian market.

Mohlmann said the company had been in Nigeria for years and was happy to work with Tethys as the brand licensee for Texaco lubricants in Nigeria. He noted that Texaco was one of the most recognised largest lubricants in the world with integrated supply chain and was happy to be back to the Nigerian market.

“We have been in Nigeria for a long time and we have built an extensive network and we know a lot of people but we don’t make associations very likely. “And in Chevron we run through a process of selection, interviews and others to make sure the people we work with are working with a similar vision; we have a brand and company to protect and we do underground checks to make sure we have a true collaboration,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the products would be affordable and durable stressing that quality would be guaranteed. Mohlmann disclosed that the lubricant products are the best for the Nigerian users because of durability and affordability.

On why the company is interested in the Nigerian mar- ket, he said the economy cannot be neglected because of its high population. “Nigerian economy is fast growing in Africa despite the challenges, and they drive the quality demand across Africa. So, when you are not in Nigeria, you will not be successful anywhere else.