Nigeria’s Tech Start-ups Surpassed $4bn Mark In 2022–sanwo Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajid Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that the Nigerian tech start-ups sur – passed the $4 billion mark in 2022 with Lagos playing a leading role in Africa’s digital transformation.

This came as Lagos State in demonstration of its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre sponsored 25 exceptional startups to participate in the recent Gitex Africa Morocco.

The startups include Pocket Food, Access Tech, Printivo, Startup Lagos, Eko Institute of Technology, Kirgawa, Qore, Imperial EdTech, Bunce, Etaps, and Innovia Labs. Gitex Africa Morocco is the largest and most influential tech and startup event in Africa.

The prestigious event, renowned for showcasing technological advancements, innovations, and digital transformation, provides a platform for these Nigerian startups to pitch their ideas, connect with investors, and network with industry leaders on a global scale.

The presence of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the GITEX Africa Digital Summit, underscores the Lagos State Government’s unwavering support for the startup ecosystem. Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu shared his vision for fostering innovation and driving the digital transformation of Lagos State.

He highlighted the remarkable growth of Africa’s tech start-up sector and emphasized that “Nigerian tech start-ups surpassed the $4 billion mark in 2022, with Lagos playing a leading role in the continent’s digital transformation.” The Governor Sanwo-Olu said that Africa’s rise in technology is unstoppable.

From Nairobi to Cape Town, and from Rwanda to Morocco, the continent is emerging as a global tech hub, attracting both local and international investments. He then called for continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to harness Africa’s limitless potential.

His presence serves as a strong testament to the government’s commitment to nurturing the growth of startups and positioning Lagos as a hub for technological advancements in Africa. The event was also attended by Tunbosun Alake, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Innovation and Technology, who emphasized the government’s dedication to driving technological advancements and fostering an innovation-driven economy.

The Lagos State Government delegation, led by the Commissioner, Ministry of Science & Tech, Honourable Hakeem Fahm and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Engr. (Mrs) Ibilola Kasunmu provided guidance and support to the sponsored startups throughout their journey at GITEX Africa Morocco.

GITEX Africa Morocco brings together the brightest minds, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world to explore the rapidly advancing tech landscape in Africa. With a focus on AI, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Cloud Computing, and Connectivity, the event offers invaluable insights and opportunities to shape inclusive digital societies and drive technological advancements across various sectors.

The Lagos State Government’s sponsorship exemplifies its unwavering commitment to empowering the local startup ecosystem and positioning Nigerian entrepreneurs on the global stage. By investing in these talented startups, the government aims to create a conducive environment for innovation to thrive, foster economic growth, and position Lagos State as a hub for technological advancement in Africa.

Supported by Eko Innovation Centre, an innovation hub focused on driving the growth of startups and promoting digital transformation in Nigeria, the chosen startups represent the forefront of innovation in Nigeria. These startups will have the unique opportunity to present their groundbreaking ideas, engage in interactive showcases, attend outcome-focused conferences, witness product launches, and network with industry experts.

This exposure at GITEX Africa Morocco will undoubtedly accelerate their growth, opening doors to potential partnerships, collaborations, and investment opportunities.