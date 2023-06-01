The Federal Inland Service (FIRS) on Wednesday said that Nigeria’s Tax-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio rose to 10.86 per cent in 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the FIRS after the new ratio was messaged to it via a letter signed by the statistician-General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran on the 25th of May 2023.

The new ratio followed a joint review of 2010 to 2021 data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), FIRS and the Federal Ministry of Finance, according to a statement by Johannes Wojuola, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Chairman of the FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami.

The FIRS boss was quoted as saying, “The revision took into account revenue items hitherto not previously included in the computations; particularly, relevant revenue collected by other agencies of government.”

“In order to correctly state the Tax-to-GDP ratio, the FIRS initiated a review and re-computation of the ratio for 2010 to 2021.

“In re-computing the ratio, key indicators that were previously left out were taken into account. This resulted in a revised Tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.86% for 2021 as against 6% hitherto reported,” he said.

He continued, “It is important to note that the Tax-to-GDP ratio for Nigeria should be higher but for the impact of tax waivers contained in our various tax laws (including exemptions to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises brought in by Finance Act, 2019), low tax morale, leakages occasioned by the country’s fragmented tax system and the impact of the rebasing of the GDP in 2014.”

The FIRS boss urged the government to consider reviewing its policies on tax waivers thereby guaranteeing increased revenue to prosecute its programmes and positively move the needle of the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio.