Nigeria’s Sweet Crude Blend Enters Global Market

Share

Obodo medium sweet crude blend, Nigeria’s crude oil grade, has entered into global oil market. This development shows the expansion of Nigeria’s crude oil portfolio.

This new medium sweet grade reportedly marks Nigeria’s 27th distinct crude oil stream. With the development, Nigeria’s position as a key player in the international energy landscape is being enhanced..

Nigeria has some of the world’s most sought-after grades such as Bonny Light, Obodo Medium Sweet Crude Blend, Escravos, Forcados, Qua Iboe, and Brass River.

Nigerian has other outstanding crude grades which include, Agbami, Akpo, Bonga, Erha, Usan, Yoho, Pennington Light, Antan Blend, Ukpokiti, Okwori, Okono, EA Blend, Oso Condensate, Egina, Odudu Blend, Amenam, Ima, Obiafu-Obrikom, Okoro, Ukpan, and Uta.

Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), confirmed the entry of the Obodo crude blend into the international market in a statement.

He congratulate Conoil Producing Limited on the successful shipment of the first cargo. He said the entry into the global market is a significant breakthrough for Nigeria’s upstream sector.

He said that it showcased the growing capacity of indigenous operators to contribute meaningfully to national crude oil production and exports.

Komolafe said: “The introduction of the Obodo crude blend further diversifies Nigeria’s export portfolio and aligns with the Commission’s strategic objectives to enhance production output, maximize hydrocarbon resources, and attract investment through operational efficiency and innovation.”

Share