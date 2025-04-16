Nigeria’s Stock Market Defies Logic Amid Global Tremors

Share

Despite a cascade of stellar earnings and robust dividend payouts this season, Nigeria’s equity market continues a perplexing downward spiral, leaving analysts and investors alike grappling for answers.

Some blue-chip banks having posted impressive results, remain undervalued, with share prices stubbornly lagging behind their intrinsic worth.

For many, this disconnect between market fundamentals and investor behavior raises a critical question: Why is the market bleeding when the numbers look so good?

At the core of the conundrum lies a tangled web of global macroeconomic stress, shifting investor priorities, and unsettling capital flows.

“Zenith and GTCO are delivering exceptional earnings and generous dividends, yet their share prices remain depressingly low,” said a veteran analyst, Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, expressing concern over what appears to be a gross undervaluation.

“These stocks should not be trading at current levels,” the Chief Executive of Lagos-based Wyoming Capital & Partners told New Telegraph over the telephone. The anomaly stems from a convergence of domestic and international pressures.

The fallout from US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff stance continues to reverberate through global markets, weakening investor confidence and triggering a flight to safety.

Nigerian equities, heavily reliant on foreign portfolio inflows, are bearing the brunt. Compounding the situation is the volatility in global oil prices.

Nigeria’s budget benchmark of $75 per barrel is now a distant dream, putting immense strain on foreign reserves and compelling the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to intervene repeatedly in the FX market.

With declining crude revenues and mounting pressure on the naira, foreign investors are heading for the exits—swiftly converting their holdings to dollars before liquidity dries up further.

Ripple effects

This mass exodus is causing a ripple effect in the fixed income space. Yields on government securities—particularly Treasury bills and bonds—have surged, luring local investors away from equities in pursuit of safer, higher returns.

“It’s a rotation,” explained another market observer. “As foreign portfolio investors sell down, local players are stepping in to mop up higher-yielding instruments,” he added.

Meanwhile, the banking sector, traditionally a bellwether for economic resilience, remains curiously unloved.

“GTCO and Zenith should be trading above ₦54,” said the analyst, lamenting a market that seems blind to fundamentals. “Zenith is the stronger of the two, but GTCO has outpaced it on price simply because of timing and yield perception,” he added.

Other sectors aren’t spared either. Access Bank, weighed down by its aggressive pan-African expansion and rising commercial paper obligations, trades below its potential.

Yet, analysts see longterm gains in these moves, even if the short-term outlook appears cloudy. Consumer goods companies like Nigerian Breweries and MTN Nigeria also present a tale of two investors.

For the long-term strategist, current price levels may prove a bargain. For the yield-hungry trader, however, these firms—bur – dened by FX liabilities and dollardenominated debts—offer little near-term comfort.

“The truth is, this isn’t just a Nigerian problem. “We’re seeing this globally— markets reacting not to performance but to fear and uncertain ty,” said the analyst.

Global markets

About a week ago, precisely on Monday April 7, global markets took a plunge triggered by US President Donald Trump’s trade war and China’s forceful response to unexpectedly hike in tariffs against China exports to US.

The S&P 500 was on the precipice of a bear market after a decline of about 20% from its peak, leaving an ominous sign for investors and perhaps the broader economy.

Germany’s Dax, London’s FTSE, and Asian markets including Japan’s Nikkei 225, all tumbled sharply. Also, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite Index as well as CSI300 index all recorded sharp losses in one trading day.

“Washington’s shock decision to impose a 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods dealt a direct blow to core export sectors like semiconductors and EVs (electric vehicles), triggering a sharp and broad-based repricing across Asian markets,” Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone, wrote in a research note.

Asian markets tracked their worst two-day stretch for Wall Street stocks in five years. US stock futures plunged steeply after two sessions of sell offs that wiped away over $5.4 trillion in market value.

US stocks fell sharply after China retaliated fiercely imposing a 34 per cent tariff on all US goods, raising fears of an escalating and damaging trade war fueled by continuing trade tension between the

The market may have lost its mind, but not its memory. Once the tide turns, those positioned now may find themselves richly rewarded

NN quoted a commentary published by the People’s Daily, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s official mouthpiece, as saying that the country has a “strong capacity to withstand the pressure” in the face of “US tariff bullying.”

“Faced with America’s reckless tariff punches, we know exactly what we’re dealing with, and we have plenty of countermeasures at hand,” it said. “After eight years of trade war with the US, we’ve built up a wealth of experience in this struggle,” it added.

China’s retaliation last week against the latest round of US tariffs was more sweeping than its earlier reciprocal actions and marked a significant escalation in its response, which triggered widespread market turmoil.

Nigeria’s stock market also took a sharp plunge, losing over N400 billion in market capitalization in one day after about 1.2 per cent decline in benchmark index.

Oil prices continued to slide following the week’s losses but later started slow recovery as with stocks.

Outlook

Tepid at best in the short run. A sustained recovery hinges on a rebound in crude oil prices and geopolitical stability. Until then, expect brief rallies followed by sell-offs as investors take profit and flee back to fixed income.

Yet for the discerning, the turmoil may just be opportunity in disguise. Banking stocks remain fundamentally strong, fast-moving consumer goods offer steady, if unspectacular, safety, and long-term bets like MTN and Nigerian Breweries are trading at a discount few will ignore for long.

In a sobering analysis of Nigeria’s financial markets, renowned economist and capital market strategist Teslim Shitta-Bey drew a sharp connection between global trade disruptions instigated by the Trump’s tariffs chaos and the worsening economic conditions facing Nigeria, underscored by falling oil prices and rising domestic debt.

In an interview, Shitta-Bey outlined a cascading series of economic pressures that have conspired to drag equity prices lower, despite what he described as “impressive earnings and returns on equity” across several sectors.

“The market has been bearish. Despite the earnings, the broader sentiment remains subdued.

And part of that has to do with what’s happening globally — especially the chaos unleashed by Trump’s tariffs and the retaliatory measures that followed,” he said.

Though he stopped short of blaming the Trump tariffs entirely for Nigeria’s market malaise, Shitta-Bey emphasised their ripple effect on global commodity prices, particularly oil — the lifeblood of Nigeria’s economy.

He said: “Oil has fallen below our budget benchmark of $65 per barrel. Worse still, we’re not meeting our 2 million barrels-per-day production target. That means fewer dollars, a wider deficit, and more borrowing.”

Implications

The implications are stark, according to Shitta-Bey. With dwindling revenues and sticky expenditure levels, the government is poised to deepen its presence in the domestic debt market — issuing more treasury bills and bonds to plug fiscal holes.

The result: higher yields that siphon capital away from equities and further crowd out private sector borrowing. “Investors are rotating out of stocks into safer fixed income instruments.

Yields are rising, and that’s where the money’s going,” the lead analyst at Proshare Nigeria, noted. Shitta-Bey also lamented the structural vulnerability of Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy, describing it as a “one-horse race.”

The impact of global tariff wars may be indirect, but the commodity crash they contributed to has had direct consequences for Africa’s largest economy.

On investment prospects, he offered cautious insight, steering clear of outright stock recommendations but noting that companies like MTN and Nigerian Breweries face significant headwinds.

MTN, he noted, has posted back-to-back losses, despite a 50% tariff hike, and may require a 100% increase to break even — a scenario unlikely under current regulatory constraints.

As for Nigerian Breweries, the picture is mixed. “In a recessionary climate, beer consumption doesn’t exactly soar. “Growth has been modest, and dividend yields are far from exciting,” he said.

Yet, he acknowledged, savvy investors with a long-term view might still find value by averaging down in sectors they believe are fundamentally sound.

Ultimately, Shitta-Bey’s message was clear: Nigeria’s market turbulence is a reflection of both global disarray and domestic vulnerabilities.

While equity prices may recover in time, the near-term outlook favors fixed income, as investors seek shelter from fiscal storms and volatile oil flows.

“Government borrowing will rise. Debt will rise. And unless oil prices rebound, we’re in for a tighter squeeze,” he concluded.

Last line

In the end, one thing remains clear: the market may have lost its mind, but not its memory. Once the tide turns, those positioned now may find themselves richly rewarded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

