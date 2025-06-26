Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem Faces Investment Challenges

Share

Nigeria’s vibrant startup ecosystem, once a darling of global investors, is facing significant funding challenges as economic headwinds, currency volatility, and shifting investor sentiment slow down capital inflows.

Despite being Africa’s largest economy and a hub for innovation, Nigerian startups are struggling to secure the investments needed to sustain growth, scale operations, and compete internationally.

Data from the African Private Capital Association (AVCA) showed that venture capital funding into Nigerian startups dropped by over 40% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

This decline mirrors a global trend where rising interest rates and economic uncertainties have made investors more risk-averse.

However, Nigeria’s unique challenges, including foreign exchange shortages, inflation, and regulatory hurdles, have exacerbated the situation. “Investors are becoming more cautious.

The macroeconomic instability makes it difficult to predict returns, and many funds are now looking at more stable markets like Egypt or South Africa,” said Adeola Adekunle, a Lagos-based venture capitalist. One of the biggest obstacles for investors is Nigeria’s volatile currency.

The naira has experienced significant depreciation, losing over 70% of its value against the dollar since 2023. This makes it harder for foreign investors to repatriate profits, discouraging further funding.

“Many international investors who backed Nigerian startups in dollars are now facing huge losses when converting returns back to their home currencies,” explained Chioma Eze, an analyst at TechCabal Insights.

Eze added: “This has led to a slowdown in follow-on funding rounds, leaving many startups struggling to survive.” Additionally, the lack of successful exits such as acquisitions or IPOs has made investors wary.

While startups like Flutterwave and Paystack have achieved unicorn status, few others have provided the high returns that venture capital firms expect.

The Nigerian government has introduced policies aimed at supporting startups, including the Nigeria Startup Act (2022), which offers tax incentives and easier access to funding.

However, implementation has been slow, and many entrepreneurs complain of bureaucratic bottlenecks. Recent regulations, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s restrictions on fintech operations, have also created uncertainty.

In 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced stricter rules for crowdfunding platforms, limiting a key funding source for early-stage startups.

Speaking on this, founder of an edtech startup, Tobi Martins, said: “Regulatory unpredictability is a major concern. Just when you think you’re compliant, a new policy emerges that disrupts your business model.”

Faced with funding shortages, Nigerian startups are adopting various survival tactics such as cost-cutting and lay – offs. Many companies, including well-funded ones like Kuda Bank and 54gene, have down – sized to extend their runways.

Startups are increasingly turning to Nigerian angel investors and corporate venture arms to fill the gap left by foreign funds. Rather than relying solely on investor funding, businesses are pivoting to revenuegenerating models to stay afloat.

Some startups are moving operations to more stable African markets to attract investment. Despite the challenges, industry leaders remain optimistic.

The rise of local venture capital firms and increased interest from African-focused funds could provide a lifeline. Additionally, if the Nigerian government stabilises the economy and fast-tracks pro-startup policies, investor confidence may return.

“Nigeria still has the most talented entrepreneurs on the continent. The current downturn is a test, but the strongest startups will emerge even better,” Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Andela and Future Africa, said.

