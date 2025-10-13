Nigeria’s Stance On Israel-Palestine Conflict Triggered Christian Genocide Claim –Daniel Bwala

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said that claims of Christian genocide in the country are being peddled because of Nigeria’s stance on a two-state solution to the perennial Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking in an interview on France24 TV in Paris, Bwala said Nigeria’s statement delivered by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) led certain Western actors to peddle the Christian genocide claim.

In his address during the 80th UNGA session in New York, Shettima condemned the attack on innocent civilians while calling for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “We do not believe that the sanctity of human life should be trapped in the corridors of endless debate,” Shettima had said.

“That is why we say, without stuttering and without doubt, that a two state solution remains the most dignified path to lasting peace for the people of Palestine.” Recently, claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria were being peddled on conventional and social media, especially by some personalities in the United States. Owing to the development, Ted Cruz, a US Senator, proposed a bill that seeks to protect “persecuted” Christians in Nigeria.

Riley Moore, a member of the US House of Representatives, had also asked Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, to immediately take decisive diplomatic action against the Nigerian government over the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians” in the country.

Bill Maher, a US comedian and talk show host, further alleged that Christians were being systematically exterminated in Nigeria by terror groups. The Federal Government has repeatedly denied this awkward claim.

Bwala described the Christian genocide claim as a “cooked-up narrative by the West because they see that we are making gains with the economy”. He said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is making gains in the areas of insecurity, adding that those differentiating victims of insecurity based on religion only want to create religious war.

“We strongly object to the notion that there is systematic genocide in Nigeria,” Bwala stressed. “We admit to the fact that there is insecurity in Nigeria, which we are dealing with.” Asked if the Christian genocide claim is a result of Nigeria’s position on Gaza, he responded: “Exactly”.