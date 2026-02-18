Nigeria’s Sports Revolution Signals Breath Of Fresh Air –Igoche Mark

A prominent basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Mr Igoche Mark, has praised the president’s efforts to prioritise sports development.

“It is refreshing to know that Nigeria’s sports landscape is undergoing a significant transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” Mark said.

“I was glad to have read the president’s tweets a few weeks ago, acknowledging the role of sports, and the president’s quest to prioritise sports development with increased budget allocation, timely releases of funds for sports.”