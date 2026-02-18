New Telegraph

February 18, 2026
Nigeria’s Sports Revolution Signals Breath Of Fresh Air –Igoche Mark

A prominent basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Mr Igoche Mark, has praised the president’s efforts to prioritise sports development.

Alluding to the fact that Nigeria’s sports landscape is undergoing a significant transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, and stakeholders are taking notice.

“It is refreshing to know that Nigeria’s sports landscape is undergoing a significant transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” Mark said.

“I was glad to have read the president’s tweets a few weeks ago, acknowledging the role of sports, and the president’s quest to prioritise sports development with increased budget allocation, timely releases of funds for sports.”

