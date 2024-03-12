Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Deposit Estimated at $700BN, Says Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has said that Nigeria’s mineral deposit is estimated at $700 billion. He said the estimate was based on available geo-data. He, however, said that Nigeria’s mineral deposit estimates may span into trillions of dollars if the scope of geo-data is expanded to cover the entire country.

He spoke in Abuja during the commissioning of the National Seismic Monitoring station-5 Katampe, organised by his Ministry through the National Geological Survey Agency (NGSA). He said: “Infact at the last estimate by a foreign institution, based on the limited geo data available, it is estimated that we have over $700 billion worth of minerals under our soil. And that’s just the limited data available.

Imagine when we expand the scope of geo data to cover the entire country. We’ll be talking about trillions and trillions of dollars worth of minerals embedded in our soil. “So the future of this country is extremely bright. What we need to do is to exude confidence in our ability and capacity to weather the storm of restructuring, economic and societal restructure. We must also restructure our minds. Our mental capacity, we must restructure it.”