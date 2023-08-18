Nigeria’s SMEs Growth Need Technological Driven Programme – Experts

Business experts have said that the growth or otherwise of Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs) in the country is tied to applications of technologically driven platforms and programmes.

This they said was responsible for the rapid development of economies across the globe.

The Country Head, Adanian Labs, Killian Mayua, said it was this realization that informed the recent introduction of Ayoba and Adanian Labs Open Applications for Accelerator Program for Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs.

Muyua who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, said his organisation had initiated a three months course for selected SMEs operators, which is a tailored mentorship, intensive training, and access to a diverse network of business leaders and industry experts through Adanian Labs’ cutting-edge Learning Management System.

He said, “The accelerator program will be executed and implemented by Adanian Labs, a renowned global venture studio and smart tech lab based in Africa. Leveraging their expertise and knowledge, Adanian Labs will provide a transformative and customized experience for participating SMEs.

“Our goal is to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, scalability, and social impact for Nigerian SMEs,” said Eero Tarjanne, Head of Business Development at Ayoba.

“We are excited to collaborate with Adanian Labs, a leading expert in venture building and tech capacity building, to deliver a program that will empower and transform the businesses of our participants.”

“The accelerator program represents a significant opportunity for ambitious SMEs in Nigeria,” said Killian Mayua, Country Head at Adanian Labs, Nigeria.

“Through our advanced Learning Management System and comprehensive support, we are committed to equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and resources for sustainable growth.”