Nigeria’s Situation Calls for Deeper Reflection, Says Archbishop Fape

The Anglican Bishop of Remo and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Michael Olusina Fape, has challenged the Christian community in Nigeria to rise up against the socio-economic challenges facing the country. Speaking at the recent 33rd convocation ceremony of West Africa Theological Seminary (WATS), Fape said that the situation in Nigeria calls for a deep reflection.

The dire situation Nigeria finds itself in makes it imperative for the country to have “church leaders with sound morality who have made holiness and Godly character their watchword”, he said. Speaking on the theme, ‘Pastoral Leadership and Development of a National Ethos’, he challenged WATS to live up to its billing by producing and raising leaders at various levels that would be counted among those to rescue Nigeria.

“When discussing pastoral leadership and development of a national ethos, the reality of this can only be seen when such leaders are in interaction with the society, and not when they are in a recluse,” he stated. According to him, a true Church leader is known when confronted with a dilemma that would require display of godly attributes.

“That dilemma can be defined in this context as a state of uncertainty in which evil presents itself on every side such that it becomes difficult to determine what course to pursue or what solution to apply,” Fape stated. Founder, WATS, Gary Maxey stated that the institution was a non-denominational seminary that needs the continued support of people to effectively run as a faith-based institution in Nigeria, noting; “WATS was established to train men and women for holy living, for carrying the gospel to the unreached and for catalysing national spiritual awakening.”

According to him, 98 stu- dents that have been found worthy in character and learning and had satisfied the requirements of the school were presented for graduation. The graduating students bagged Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Theology, and Master of Divinity.

Others graduated with Master of Arts in Biblical Studies, Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies, Master of Arts in Christian Leadership and Master of Arts in Christian Education. While a few graduated with Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Theology as well as Doctor of Ministry. WATS is affiliated to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka – Nigeria. It is also accredited by the Association for Christian Theological Education in Africa (AC- TEA).