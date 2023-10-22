Nigeria’s Sharpman Set Eyes on African Light Heavyweight Title

Nigeria’s professional wrestler, Augustine Okafor, popularly known around pro wrestling arenas as Mr. Sharpman, has declared that he possesses all it takes to compete for and clinch the Pro Wrestling Africa (PWA) Light Heavyweight title tagged “Night of the Kings” scheduled to take place on Christmas Eve, December 24, at the Wrestling Arena of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos in Nigeria.

”I am Mr. Sharpman. I am sharper than a knife. I don’t need to be told that I am a good and talented professional wrestling superstar,” he said.

“Tag team wrestling has tied me down to a spot over the years and I’ve got to liberate myself. In fact I have set myself free. Solo action is my focus now and that is what will make me become the Pro Wrestling Africa Light heavyweight champion before the year runs out where lots of old unsettled scores will be settled.

I deserve it. This is the appointed and set time.’’ According to the talented grappler, he is ready and set to be the PWA light heavyweight champion at the next PWA event.