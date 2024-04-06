Nigeria’s Security Has Improved Under Tinubu – Minister

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their efforts in combating insecurity across the states, saying “Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s security situation has improved.”

This was as the Minister said that President Tinubu is making every effort to supply the Armed Forces with the tools and resources they require to combat insurgency, banditry, and other forms of criminal activity in the nation.

Badaru gave this assurance while speaking at the Chief of Army Staff’s inaugural edition of the Nigerian Army Resource Center’s 2024 Annual Lecture series in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

Badaru noted that Tinubu’s administration has significantly increased funding for the Armed Forces, as evidenced by the high rate of success in the war against banditry and insurgency.

Speaking on the theme, “Role of the Military in the Protection of Nigeria’s National Interest and Security,” the Minister stated that the successes in the fight against insecurity have been made possible by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s increased funding, which he said will continue to be sustained.

He also urged people and businesses to contribute to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria so that it can manufacture hardware and equipment for defence.