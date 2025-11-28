Nigeria’s Security Challenges: What President Tinubu Should Do

Ezza Ezekuna people of Eastern Nigeria have an admonitive fable: “The sheep should not allow strangers perform better than her in music played in her father’s compound.” As regards the handling of the decades’ old security challenges bedevilling Nigeria, the country’s leadership, especially the Bola Tinubu presidency in particular, have not lived up to the billing of the sheep in the above fable.

The leadership elite have failed Nigerians. Feelers indicate that the fear of the Nigerian leadership class will soon come upon them: President Donald Trump’s war emissaries are bound to be in Nigeria.

So, the hysteric rationalization and pleas over the indolence of the Nigerian political class as regards the festering security challenges in the country have become unnecessary. Lives of ordinary Nigerians matter; and whoever can save them from the marauding terrorists, bandits and kidnappers is welcome.

The cost does not matter here because, like Nd’Igbo say: “Life is greater than things invested in its preservation.” By this token, it will be foolhardy for anyone to expect Nigerians to reject external help for the sake of preserving lame and otiose sovereignty.

Having said that, there is one thing President Tinubu has failed to do which he should do without further delay. The much taunted non-kinetic approach of the Federal Government to the security challenges in Nigeria should have started with one tested and trusted effective measure which other neighbouring countries had fully utilised.

This simple measure is to prohibit open grazing all over the Nigerian territory with orders to shoot-at-sight cattle or cows found to be openly grazed while herders involved in open-grazing should be treated as terrorists and felons. The connection between open grazing and the brand of terrorism, genocide, banditry and insurgency we have in Nigeria is too deep. In fact, open grazing is the nerve centre of all those security challenges tearing Nigeria socially and economically apart.

This is true because it is open grazing that renders the entire nation a thoroughfare for misanthropes and gives the bandits, killer herdsmen, terrorists and insurgents the open visa to access Nigerian local communities for whatever purpose without let or hindrance. It suffices to say that proliferation of arms and ammunition is also done under the cover of open grazing.

A security analyst has posited that when those terrorists want to attack any community, they do reconnaissance on the target community and move themselves and their armoury to location under the pretext of open grazing. It is also alleged that when those terrorists have no cattle to facilitate their movement, they rustle other people’s cattle. This is the connection between the contemporaneous escalations of cattle rustling and banditry or terrorism in Nigeria!

The Tinubu presidency should summon the courage and political will to sincerely ban open grazing, enforce the open grazing prohibition…

The former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and some other governors of some states in Southern Nigeria understood this, hence their patriotic efforts in enacting and enforcing anti-open grazing laws in their respective domains. However, it is public knowledge that the profiteers of the security challenges in the country exploited Federal Government powers to sabotage the great and visionary open grazing prohibition statutes.

The establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development by the Tinubu administration, adopting ranching in order to “end wanton killings” was applauded by many Nigerians as a practical step to reformation of livestock farming in Nigeria and end open grazing. To many, the adoption and enforcement of ranching could automatically solve the many security challenges which the crude open grazing method had foisted on the country.

Severally, I have suggested that the Federal Government statutorily bans open grazing, maps out a special credit scheme for promotion of ranching; and helps all livestock farmers switch to ranching. Those who are unable to cope could be helped to fold and switch to alternative endeavours.

However, typical of the pretentious approach of the Tinubu presidency to everything except his 2027 second-term project, the positive vision behind the Ministry of Livestock Development appears to have been sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. For one year, the ministry has become a mere talk shop with no tangible achievement while the security imbroglio has continued to fester.

In all these, Samuel Ortom deserves commendation for standing up for the ordinary people of Benue State, nay Nigeria, when it mattered most and for his path finding role in the anti-open grazing narrative which still remains the most cost-effective non-kinetic antidote to terrorism, banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.

At this juncture, may I remind President Bola Tinubu of his words the day he announced the new ministry. According to my president: “Traditional livestock system must be reformed to add significant and sustainable value to Nigeria’s socioeconomic growth and development.”

The Tinubu presidency should summon the courage and political will to sincerely ban open grazing, enforce the open grazing prohibition and effectively police the Nigerian borders to end killings and insurgency in Nigeria as he promised to do. This, President Tinubu should promptly do to permanently end the ominous herders’ angle of the hydra-headed security jinx of Nigeria.