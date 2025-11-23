My friend, Promise Adiele, ate into my mind in his piece of Wednesday, November 19, 2025, titled “Tinubu: To be or not to be that is the question.” In it, he did a robust analysis of the governance challenges in the country and the inability of the Bola Tinubu administration to confront the situation.

Adiele raised the question of whether Tinubu should resign as President or not, pointing out of course, that either of the options has corresponding consequences. A portion of the write up touched mostly. It read; “Today in Nigeria, terrorists are targeting military formations, decimating our soldiers through ambush and sophisticated intelligence.

The mass kidnapping of school children has returned in all its fury and despicable orchestration. In just one week, a Nigerian Brigadier General was ambushed by terrorists and murdered in the most gruesome manner. Four Nigerian soldiers were also cut down in their prime. In the same week, terrorists and bandits easily kidnapped 25 school girls in Kebbi State.

The dastardly action was effortlessly carried out and no one harassed the terrorists, much less resisted them. They killed the Vice-Principal of the school and other teachers. While concerned citizens of the country were deeply wounded by the sad developments in the country, Mr. President sent his vice, Kashim Shettima and other political heavyweights to Kogi State to welcome politicians who had just defected to the ruling APC. On his part, Mr. President was busy welcoming the Duke of Edinburgh and having photo sessions with him in Abuja”.

This is the crux of the matter and the reality of Nigeria under Tinubu. The outlook is stark and one in which the President and other leaders play the fiddle while the country burns. There can be no better definition of callousness.

Let us recap some of the gruesome developments in the last couple of days to appreciate the extent of profligacy and irresponsibility of the leadership class in the face of the debilitating emergencies.

Nigerians woke on Monday, November 17, to the news of the attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, GGCSS, Maga in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, Kebbi that resulted to killing of the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Yakubu Makuku and abduction of 25 students of the institution. Makuku, it was learned, was shot while attempting to protect the students during the invasion. There have been different versions of the story.

Kebbi State Police Command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar Kotarkoshi, claimed that the attackers had invaded the school and engaged the personnel on duty in a gun duel but succeeded in taking the girls from their hostel.

Independent sources however said the bandits operated without resistance. This is more plausible, given the relative ease at which the hoodlums have always operated without confrontation by security agencies.

The Kebbi incident took place barely two days after at least 16 vigilante members were killed and 42 residents kidnapped in separate attacks by bandits in the Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Also, on Saturday, armed gangs attacked Fegin Baza village in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing three persons and abducting at least 64 others. In another attack on Sunday, criminals launched an assault on Tsohuwar Tasha village in the Ruwan Doruwa Ward of Maru Local Government, also in Zamfara, abducting 14 people, including 11 women and three children.

Same Sunday, armed men reportedly abducted several passengers along the Ogobia–Adoka Road in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. Altogether, more than145 Nigerians were kidnapped in Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara states within four days.

Still the same period, militants from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) released video footage of how they executed a senior Nigerian army officer, Brigadier-General Musa Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade, who was captured during a deadly ambush on a military convoy.

The convoy was returning from a patrol near Wajiroko village in North-Eastern Borno State when it came under sustained gunfire from the militants. Four military personnel were also confirmed killed in the attack. Just last Tuesday, gunmen killed some worshippers and abducted several others, including a pastor, during an attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Online clip of the incident captured the moment the assailants invaded the church. These are statistics that should give any leader worth the title cause for worry. But not in Tinubu’s Nigeria of today. Rather, while the nation mourns, the President and his men are concerned more about returning for another term in 2027.

On Tuesday, while the nation bled, the Vice President, Kashi Shettima, was dispatched to Kogi State to receive defecting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bad as it was to embark on such mission at that particular point, it was more reckless and insensitive on Shettima enthusing that he would be going back to Abuja to deliver the message to Tinubu that his victory in 2027 is total.

On their part, the two factions of the opposition PDP led by Nyesom Wike (Federal Capital Territory Minister) and Tanimu Turaki, were in Abuja, fighting over the control of the party, in utter disregard to the innocent Nigerians killed under circumstances that were not of their making.

These are the heartless leaders presiding or aspiring to preside over the country. Never in history had Nigeria been reduced to this piteous point through the lethargy and insensitivity of its leadership class.

Truth be told, Nigeria under Bola Tinubu, is dovetailing to a failed state in areas of governance and delivery of the political goods. With mounting security challenges in many parts of the country and the government not lifting a finger to the rescue, the sovereignty of the nation is seriously under pressure.

Thus, when those who clearly understand the dangerous dimension Nigeria is taking warn that the country is toeing the path of Somalia, they know what they are saying. Somalia is a country that ideally has everything going for it but has failed to utilise any of the factors that should have worked in its favour.

That is a country of one religion, one language, one ancestry. But because it lacks the political will and visionary leadership, Somalia has remained a reference point for state failure. It has in fact, slipped to a collapsed state, where law and order are on flight and the citizens live at the mercy of war lords.

Nigeria may not have the advantages of nationality as Somali but it is presently at that point of lawlessness as the war-torn Horn of African country. The US President, Donald Trump, could not therefore have been wrong in dismissing us as a ‘disgraced nation’. No matter how the categorization pains, Tinubu and his men and lending weight to it by their actions and inactions. Ironically, events as they are, had not reached this worrisome level when Tinubu, then in opposition, through his official Twitter handle, on November 6, 2014, urged the then President Goodluck Jonathan to resign.

In the tweet Tinubu stated; “Why should any part of this country be under occupation? In any civilised country, Jonathan should resign”. He had earlier on April 14, 2014, tweeted “The festering Boko Haram attacks on the NorthEast and massacre of innocent citizens is concrete proof that Nigeria has no government”.

Nigeria, currently under Tinubu, is in a more disastrous bend, with insecurity and hardship boxing the citizens to a corner. Tinubu’s insinuation of non-governance under Jonathan pales to nothing in comparison with the utter state of anarchy his administration has wrought on Nigerians.

Sadly enough, the President is not doing much to arrest the drift. All that matters to him is cajoling, coercing and blackmailing the spinless governors and other timorous elected members of the opposition to cross over to the APC to smoothen the way for his reelection without contest in 2027. How he hopes to continue ruling over a system that is steadily tilting towards a wasteland, is a question he is the only one to answer.