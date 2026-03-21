Nigeria’s Security Agencies Working To Secure The Country – FG

The Federal Government has debunked that the nation’s security system has collapsed, going by last week’s Borno State attack.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in an interview with the BBC’s Victoria Uwonkunda, published via YouTube, said agencies are working around the clock to ensure the safety of citizens.

Alhaji Idris, who addressed the role of intelligence services following recent security concerns, including the attack in Maiduguri, stated that security agencies are taking deliberate and sustained steps to strengthen security across the country, with a clear focus on protecting lives and property and preventing further attacks

“I don’t think they failed. I think that more work needs to be done.

“Nigerian security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen again,” the minister said, adding that Maiduguri had recorded significant improvements in peace and stability over time.

“The government is putting a lot of attention.

“The reform agenda of the president is aimed at ensuring that Nigerians are safe and that this does not happen again,” he further stated.

Alhaji Idris assured of Nigeria government’s readiness to support global stability, especially in the energy sector, in the face of crisis in the Middle East.

“Nigeria is ever ready to contribute to energy security around the world. Whatever Nigeria can do to ease tension, it will do. The world needs oil, and Nigeria is there,” he stated.

The minister added that President Bola Tinubu’s engagements abroad underscore the historical relationship, the cultural ties, and the economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“We hope that we will deepen it further in the interest of both countries,” he said.

He added that the positive impact of the administration’s reforms is already improving Nigeria’s global standing.

“With the reforms that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instituted, we have seen a significant uplift in the economy.

“The invitation extended to the President reflects how positively these reforms are being viewed globally,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to sustaining reforms, strengthening security, and ensuring that Nigerians can live and work in safety, while also positioning the country as a responsible and reliable partner on the global stage.