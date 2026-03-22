Nigeria’s Security Agencies Working To Secure Country – FG

The Federal Government has denied that the nation’s security system has collapsed, going by last week’s Borno attack.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in an interview with the BBC’s Victoria Uwonkunda, published via YouTube, said agencies are working around the clock to ensure the safety of citizens.

Alhaji Idris who addressed the role of intelligence services following recent security concerns, including the attack in Maiduguri, stated that security agencies are taking deliberate and sustained steps to strengthen security across the country, with a clear focus on protecting lives and property and preventing further attacks “I don’t think they failed. I think that more work needs to be done.

“Nigerian security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen again,” the minister said, adding, that Maiduguri had recorded significant improvements in peace and stability over time.

“The government is putting a lot of attention. “The reform agenda of the president is aimed at ensuring that Nigerians are safe and that this does not happen again,” he further stated.