Nigeria’s Search For Political Leadership Model

Nigeria, as a country, has become a matter of deep and persistent concern to me. At times, I find it difficult to sleep or even eat. Even when sleep comes, my consciousness remains awake to the reality that something fundamental is amiss in the nation I call home. This inner disturbance has compelled me to take a retrospective journey—shaped by my interactions with heavyweight political juggernauts who are well-to-do and well-informed.

Driven by a predilection for a proactive and stable polity, I have come to the painful conclusion that many of our political leaders lack the tenacity, intellect, and moral stamina required for true leadership.

Leadership, in its purest form, is not a ceremonial robe worn for prestige; it is a critical factor shaping the attitudes, security, and well-being of followers. It is authority that transcends power—anchored partly on objective managerial capacity and partly on the intangible assets of character, vision, and empathy. Simply put, leadership is the art of motivating a people toward a collective destiny.

Yet, effective leadership does not thrive on ideas alone. Ideas must be communicated clearly, persuasively, and passionately, in a manner that engages citizens. The inevitable question then arises: Has the Nigerian political class demonstrated these indispensable attributes across our sociopolitical landscape? The answer hangs in the air, heavy with disillusionment.

It is regrettable that political leadership in today’s Nigeria is driven largely by sectional interests, often at the expense of a coherent national purpose. Since 2015, we have witnessed a troubling elevation of nepotism into a de facto state policy, weakening national cohesion and eroding public trust. This corrosion has cascaded into our national security architecture, leaving behind a fragile and overstretched system increasingly vulnerable to internal threats.

When the former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt,” many Nigerians were defensive. Even President Muhammadu Buhari admitted the truth in Cameron’s assessment. Corruption has hollowed out our institutions and undermined the capability of our security agencies. Criminal networks exploit the resulting gaps—fueling kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, cybercrime, and the illegal arms economy that now flourishes in the shadows.

Some individuals and groups have elevated narrow ethnic or religious allegiances above national allegiance. They form islands within the Nigerian state—pursuing parochial interests with ferocious vigour, feeding fat on the nation like parasites, viewing Nigeria as a lawless gold mine. This ill-fated geopolitical entity, christened by imperial adventurers, has now become an orchard left untendered. The consequences are clear: political instability, economic disequilibrium, and chronic insecurity.

These reckless elites behave like a horseman who rides the horse to death, oblivious of the downfall ahead. Their narrow group interests have terminal dates because no polity survives with such contradictions. No region, however resourceful, can prosper in a disintegrating nation. Nigeria’s survival is the precondition for every group’s prosperity.

Our political ideology has been tainted with hypocrisy, chicanery, debauchery, and mendacity. Those who preach against corruption are often its chief architects. The scenario recalls the biblical irony of the kiss of Judas and the deceitful symbolism of the hand of Esau and the voice of Jacob. The political class performs theatrics of service while secretly engineering the impoverishment of the nation.

They proclaim service, yet the people serve them. The youth—supposedly the bulwark of political transformation—are entrapped as victims or agents of blackmail, intimidation, and vote-buying, as seen in the 2023 elections. Without ideological rebirth and moral renovation, Nigeria cannot attain transparent leadership across all three tiers of government.

A nation with chronic brain drains, where intellectual capital flees abroad, cannot expect first-class governance. Our political discourse is too often coloured by sentiment rather than logic. As Prof. Tam David-West once lamented, “our so-called political analysts are short of ideas,” while General Ibrahim Babangida himself once noted that some people “cannot see beyond their nose.”

Nigeria desperately needs enduring party comradeship, deep internal democracy, and political culture rooted in respect for divergent views. Our democracy has often looked like a collection of political cartoons, which I would title The Grimaces of Democracy in Nigeria. The masses are largely unschooled in civilized political dialogue, leaving space for manipulation, propaganda, and insecurity-induced silence.

A leader who cannot absorb, interpret, and internalize the spirit and letter of the constitution is a danger to the political system—a driver who cannot read the Highway Code. Many state governors have hijacked the machinery of government, ruling like emperors, suffocating institutions, and creating power structures that threaten national stability.

Nigeria needs leaders who are trustworthy, visionary, and ethically grounded. Leaders who can strengthen our counterterrorism architecture, drive economic reform, stabilize our polity, and restore our global relevance. Leaders who can create wealth, not siphon it; who prioritize national security over political convenience; who understand that inequality fuels insurgency, and that injustice is the oxygen of extremism.

Nigeria deserves a transparent political model rooted in inclusiveness and genuine competition. Mediocrity must give way to competence; ethnicity must give way to merit; political thuggery must give way to ideology.

A nation that entrusts its destiny to unlicensed political captains sails toward disaster. What we need is a systematic, comprehensive, and security-conscious political architecture—a structure that is durable, stable, and anchored on the rule of law. A system where political dialogue, cooperation, and ideological cross-pollination are encouraged.

There is strength in numbers, unity

Democracy, from its etymology, is government of the people, by the people, and for the people. It is a game of numbers, a game of logic—not intimidation. Anything contrary to this is undemocratic.

Nigeria needs good, stable, and accountable governance. Federalism was crafted to preserve unity in diversity; democracy was introduced to give all Nigerians—regardless of tribe or religion—equal political voice. That spirit must be revived.

Yet six decades later, we confront the arrogance of exclusivist privileges. Some claim political power as birthright. This fuels marginalization, fuels grievances, fuels insecurity.

Why must any group aspire to hold power indefinitely? Such ambition breeds tyranny. Thugs are deployed, opponents are intimidated, electoral processes are corrupted. These are the habits of political gamblers, not leaders.

These clever games must stop. It would be a historic indictment to allow the dreams of our founding fathers to become a burden. Nigerians—not foreign actors—must define Nigeria’s national interest, defend it, and if need be, die for it. Once the Nigerian body dies, every section dies with it. Nigeria is not “them”; it is us.

Patriotism is love for ourselves. Nationalism is pride in our collective identity. Obeying our laws ensures a humane and secure society, not an anarchic jungle. Today insecurity ravages our land like a cankerworm, turning Nigerians against Nigerians.

Nigeria is not an illusion. It is a heritage, and the Nigeria we build today becomes the Nigeria our children inherit. It is a nation capable of justice and equity—if we choose it. Nigeria is not a grand design imposed on us. It is our inheritance. Nigeria is not “they.” Nigeria is we.

Dr. Diyeli Aigbe is a Criminologist and Global Security Consultant can be reached on aigbediyeli@gmail.com