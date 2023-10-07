‘Nigeria’s Satellite Can’t Be Used for Security Purposes’

The National Space Research and Develop- ment Agency (NAS- RDA) has declared that the current satellite of the country, Sat X, cannot be used to address insecurity due to its low-resolution images.

The Director General of NASRDA, Dr Halilu Shaba, stated this at the 7th annual lecture of the Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers (NISEng), where participants called for the deployment of space assets to address security and the country’s challenges.

Shaba noted that the country has begun the process of acquiring a high-resolution satellite that can be used for security purposes. “Nigeria Sat X is a remote sensing satellite with low resolution, we are thinking of high-resolution imagers that can pinpoint where problems are and solve them.

You can pinpoint using 0.5 to 1 metre resolution and we don’t have a space asset that is of that resolution,” he said. Shaba, who was represented at the event by the Director, the Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD), Dr. Sadiq Umar, said: “We are working in collaboration with relevant agencies, the Presidency to acquire a high-resolution satellite that can pinpoint, show where problems are and give us pre-knowledge, movement of bandits, terrorist.’’

He added that the country also required a Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite that could see through the clouds even at night. According to him, without security, the country cannot grow, there will be food insecurity and a lot of challenges.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, “Repositioning Nigeria’s Space Infrastructure as a Critical Dual-Use Asset for National Security: Government-Industry Imperatives.’’ Sha- ba said space-based communication systems such as satellites enabled secure and real-time communication for military forces, government agencies, and emergency responders.