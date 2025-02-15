Nigeria’s Role In African Politics: Leading or lagging?

Share

Nigeria, often referred to as the “Giant of Africa,” has long been seen as a key player in African politics. With its vast population, economic strength, and strategic geopolitical position, the country has historically influenced regional affairs. However, in recent years, questions have emerged: Is Nigeria still leading the continent politically, or has it begun to lag behind?

A History of Leadership in African Politics

Nigeria has played a significant role in shaping Africa’s political landscape since gaining independence in 1960. As a founding member of the Organization of African Unity (OAU)—now the African Union (AU)—and a major player in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nigeria has been instrumental in promoting regional stability, economic integration, and democratic governance.

From its involvement in peacekeeping missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan to its leadership in mediating crises across West Africa, Nigeria has often been at the forefront of continental diplomacy. The country also played a key role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, providing financial and moral support to the African National Congress (ANC).

Nigeria boasts Africa’s largest economy, driven by its vast oil and gas resources. However, economic leadership has not always translated into strong political influence. Issues such as corruption, insecurity, and internal political instability have, at times, weakened Nigeria’s ability to lead decisively on the continental stage.

While countries like South Africa and Egypt have maintained strong diplomatic engagements, Nigeria has sometimes been perceived as reactive rather than proactive in addressing African challenges. The country’s struggle with domestic insecurity—ranging from Boko Haram insurgency to banditry and separatist agitations—has diverted attention from its broader continental responsibilities.

ECOWAS Leadership and Recent Challenges

Nigeria has traditionally played a dominant role in ECOWAS, often funding the bloc’s operations and leading military interventions, such as ECOMOG missions in the 1990s. However, recent political developments in West Africa, particularly the wave of military coups in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger, have tested Nigeria’s leadership.

President Bola Tinubu’s role as ECOWAS Chairman in 2023 was seen as a test of Nigeria’s diplomatic strength, especially following the coup in Niger. While Nigeria led efforts to restore democratic order, the response was met with resistance, and ECOWAS’ inability to decisively address the crisis exposed cracks in the regional bloc’s authority.

Foreign Policy: A Shift in Strategy?

Nigeria’s foreign policy has traditionally emphasized non-interference, regional integration, and Pan-Africanism. However, in recent years, critics argue that Nigeria has taken a more passive approach to continental diplomacy, allowing countries like Rwanda and Kenya to gain more prominence in mediating African conflicts.

Moreover, Nigeria’s strained relations with some African neighbors and its visa restrictions on fellow Africans have raised concerns about its commitment to regional unity. The country’s influence within the African Union has also been questioned, as it has not been as vocal or assertive on key continental issues compared to past decades.

The Path Forward: Regaining Leadership

For Nigeria to reclaim its position as Africa’s undisputed leader, it must address key challenges:

Strengthening Domestic Stability – A stable Nigeria is essential for effective leadership in Africa. Addressing insecurity, corruption, and governance challenges will boost Nigeria’s credibility on the continental stage.

Challenges Impacting Leadership

Despite its foundational contributions, Nigeria has faced internal challenges that have affected its leadership role. Issues such as political instability, corruption, and security concerns have been persistent. A 2021 Gallup survey highlighted a significant decline in Nigerians’ confidence in their national government, with only 25% expressing trust—the lowest level in over a decade and the lowest across Africa at that time.

Furthermore, Nigeria’s struggle with governance has been evident in its low rankings in areas like government effectiveness and political stability. The 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index scored Nigeria at 25 out of 100, indicating a high perception of corruption.

Economic Influence vs. Political Clout

Economically, Nigeria remains a powerhouse due to its substantial oil reserves and entrepreneurial spirit. However, economic strength has not always translated into sustained political influence. The nation’s economic challenges, including reliance on oil exports and economic mismanagement, have sometimes overshadowed its political ambitions. Recent reforms, such as unifying the exchange rate and reducing fuel subsidies, aim to stabilize the economy and could enhance Nigeria’s leadership role if successfully implemented.

Contemporary Perspectives

In recent years, Nigeria’s role in African politics has been perceived as more reactive than proactive. While it continues to be a key player in regional organizations like ECOWAS, its responses to crises have sometimes been viewed as delayed or insufficient. Analysts suggest that to reclaim its leadership position, Nigeria must address internal challenges, strengthen democratic institutions, and engage more assertively in continental affairs.

Revitalizing ECOWAS and AU Engagement – Nigeria must take a more proactive stance in shaping policies within ECOWAS and the AU, ensuring that African-led solutions drive continental decision-making.

Economic Diplomacy – As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria should lead in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), fostering economic ties and positioning itself as the hub of African commerce.

Strategic Foreign Policy – Nigeria must engage more actively in African diplomacy, mediating conflicts, supporting democratic transitions, and strengthening ties with regional allies.

Investing in Soft Power – Through education, culture, and technology, Nigeria can enhance its influence in Africa, leveraging Nollywood, Afrobeats, and its tech industry to project a positive image.

Hinderances

The following challenges have limited Nigeria’s diplomatic influence, weakened its leadership in regional organisations, and affected its standing in global affairs.

•Internal Political Instability

Nigeria has struggled with political instability, including electoral disputes, governance failures, and policy inconsistencies. Frequent changes in leadership and political infighting have made it difficult for the country to maintain a consistent and strategic foreign policy. This instability undermines Nigeria’s credibility as a regional leader and limits its ability to engage effectively in African diplomacy.

•Insecurity and Terrorism

The persistent threat of terrorism, particularly from Boko Haram and ISWAP in the Northeast, as well as banditry and separatist agitations in other parts of the country, has significantly distracted Nigeria from playing a leading role in African affairs. The government’s focus on domestic security challenges has reduced its capacity to engage in broader continental issues.

•Economic Challenges and Mismanagement

Despite having Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria has faced economic instability due to corruption, overdependence on oil revenues, poor infrastructure, and inconsistent economic policies. High inflation, unemployment, and currency devaluation have weakened Nigeria’s economic influence. Economic mismanagement has also affected Nigeria’s ability to financially support regional organizations like ECOWAS and AU, reducing its leverage in African politics.

•Corruption and Governance Issues

Corruption remains a major problem in Nigeria, affecting both domestic and foreign policy. Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index has consistently ranked Nigeria among the most corrupt countries in the world. Corruption in government institutions weakens Nigeria’s ability to negotiate and influence decisions in African politics, as other nations question its credibility.

•Weak Foreign Policy Strategy

Nigeria’s foreign policy has become increasingly passive in recent years. Unlike in the past, when Nigeria played a leading role in African diplomacy—supporting anti-apartheid struggles, peacekeeping missions, and regional integration—recent governments have been less proactive in continental affairs. A lack of strategic diplomatic engagement has allowed other African countries, such as South Africa and Egypt, to take on leadership roles.

•Competition from Other African Powers

Nigeria faces increasing competition from countries like South Africa, Egypt, and even smaller but diplomatically strategic nations like Rwanda and Kenya. South Africa, in particular, has actively positioned itself as Africa’s representative in global forums such as BRICS and the G20, often sidelining Nigeria. This competition has made it harder for Nigeria to assert itself as the dominant African voice in global politics.

•Limited Influence in Regional Organisations

Nigeria has traditionally played a major role in ECOWAS and the AU, but recent events have shown a decline in its influence. The wave of military coups in West Africa (Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger) exposed ECOWAS’ weaknesses, and Nigeria’s inability to prevent or reverse these coups raised concerns about its leadership effectiveness. Additionally, internal divisions within ECOWAS, particularly opposition from Francophone countries aligned with France, have weakened Nigeria’s ability to lead the bloc effectively.

•Xenophobia and Diplomatic Tensions

Nigeria has faced diplomatic challenges with some African countries due to incidents of xenophobia, visa restrictions, and trade disputes. For example, tensions with South Africa over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and economic policies that restrict Nigerian businesses have strained relations between the two leading African economies. Such conflicts weaken Nigeria’s ability to form strong alliances within the continent.

•Poor Global Representation

Nigeria has struggled to secure top positions in key international organizations, which has limited its global diplomatic influence. Unlike South Africa, which has successfully positioned itself as Africa’s voice in global decision-making bodies, Nigeria has failed to push for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council or key leadership roles in international financial institutions.

•Lack of Soft Power Utilization

Nigeria has immense cultural influence through Nollywood, Afrobeats, and its vibrant diaspora. However, the country has not effectively leveraged this soft power to strengthen its political and diplomatic influence in Africa. Unlike the United States, which uses Hollywood and pop culture to promote its global influence, Nigeria has not integrated its cultural dominance into its diplomatic strategy.

Conclusion

While Nigeria has the potential to be Africa’s undisputed leader, various internal and external challenges have hindered its role in African politics. Addressing issues such as insecurity, corruption, economic instability, and weak foreign policy is crucial for Nigeria to reclaim its leadership position. Without strategic reforms and proactive engagement in African affairs, Nigeria risks falling further behind other emerging African powers.

For Nigeria to truly be the “Giant of Africa” in politics, it must strengthen governance, build regional alliances, and adopt a bold and consistent foreign policy approach.

