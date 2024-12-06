Nigeria’s Rising Music Star, Manny Monie, Out To Break Barriers

Share

One artiste currently making waves in Nigeria’s vibrant music scene is Osimosu Emmanuel, known professionally as Manny Monie.

Signed to Teramo Records, Manny Monie has spent four years honing his craft, developing a unique sound that blends Afrobeat, street vibes, and infectious rhythms. His music has resonated with fans nationwide, and his latest single, ‘Kini Chance Eh’, is gaining momentum.

The track showcases Manny Monie’s versatility and ability to craft catchy melodies. Manny Monie’s journey with Teramo Records has been marked by a string of successful releases, including fan favorites “Tap Tap Tap,” “Teramo,” “King of Petition,” “Halleluyah,” “Claro,” “Hustle,” and the party anthem “Party After Party.”

These songs demonstrate Manny Monie’s growth as a musician, combining thought-provoking lyrics with danceable beats.

Manny Monie’s creative process is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from his experiences and surroundings. His dynamic performances and ability to connect with fans have earned him a loyal following.

Manny Monie regularly engages with his audience on Instagram (@ mannymonie), sharing updates and insights into his life and music career.

As Manny Monie solidifies his position in the Nigerian music scene, he remains a testament to hard work and passion, proving that with determination, greatness is achievable.

