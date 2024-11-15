Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile Frightening

Share

When the news broke recently that Nigeria had become the third-largest debtor nation to the World Bank’s International Development Association on the global scale, understandably it sparked off waves of serious concern and palpable fear amongst the enlightened citizenry.

And it is all because they cannot juxtapose the borrowing spree with the empirical evidence of abysmally poor governance on ground here in the country. These are of course, characterised by pervasive poverty, decrepit infrastructure across the country, mass youth unemployment, below-the par delivery on education and primary healthcare.

Concerned citizens aired their views through various media platforms on the compelling need for the President Bola Tinubu-led government to rein in the urge for more borrowing. But sad to note that their words of worry have apparently fallen on stone-deaf ears.

In fact, the media is currently awash with the revelation that three new sets of loans, worth $1.57 billion have been obtained from the World Bank, surreptitiously meant for various development projects nationwide. That brings the total so far, to a humongous loan worth $6.45 billion obtained from the World Bank under the Tinubu administration within a short time of 18 months.

This, to us, is alarming. Admit it or not, Nigeria is currently caught in a debilitating debt trap. We are by no means amused that the World Bank approved no fewer than 36 loan requests amounting to a stupendous $240.088 billion for Nigeria over the past five years.

For instance, in 2020 alone it was $6.36 billion. In 2021 it was $3.2 billion obtained for six projects. Subsequently, it was $1.26 billion in 2022, $ 2.7 billion in 2023 and $3.82 billion in 2024 with more still being anticipated before the year winds up.

Though the public is told that $750 million of the recent set of loans is meant to fix infrastructural decay, $500 million for women empowerment, $700 million for the girlchild education and $2.25 billion for economic stabilisation, so as to build healthcare projects and increase resource mobilisation there is inadequate justification for the huge sums as quoted.

Worrisome also is the issue of debt repayment. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO) a total of $15.5 billion went to debt servicing to the World Bank as at March 31, 2024. Debt servicing skyrocketed to N6.04 trillion in the first half of 2024, making it a staggering increase of 68.8% from N3.58 trillion during the same period back in 2023.

That surge in debt servicing is attributed to the depreciation of the naira, also worsened by the excruciating burden of foreign debt repayment.

The source of concern is therefore, exacerbated by not only the frightening figures borrowed due to the so-called limited resources but the frustrating factor as evident from past loans that have not yielded visible improvements.

For instance, while the then President Goodluck Jonathan-led government left a debt profile of $10.32 billion as at the end of May, 2015 his successor, Muhammadu Buhari increased borrowing to $28.73 billion as at December 2020 and $33.62 billion a year later.

So shocking was the surge in the country’s debt profile that within six years (2016- 2022) under the Buhari-led government domestic debt escalated by 86% while external debt soared by 291%! Yet, Nigeria still took over from India as being the home of the world’s extremely poor people, of some 73 million while 133 million were considered multidimensionally poor.

Definitely, there is a missing link between revenues accruing to Nigeria and the parlous Human Development Index (HDI). The pertinent questions being asked over again include what has been happening to revenues generated from the increase in pump price of premium motor spirit, hikes in electricity tariff, Value Added Tax (VAT); the ports and customs and immigration services?

From all the foregoing, with huge debt repayment consuming a significant percentage of national incomes the Tinubu-led government must strike a delicate balance between financing sustainable economic development and ensuring stability.

The most credible way to go is to drastically cut down on the huge cost of governance at all levels, devolve enormous powers from the federal centre; allow for true fiscal federalism, and enthrone the key elements of transparency, accountability and probity of expenditure of resources, including the loans so far taken.

President Tinubu should therefore resist the urge for more World Bank loans, as Nigeria currently ranks third behind Egypt and South Africa of the 10 countries responsible for 67% of Africa’s total external debt. Reduction in borrowing will save innocent Nigerians, including future generations, from an avoidable debt trap.

Sadly even states are not immune from this malaise as their total debt has risen to N11.47 trillion as of June 30, 2024 despite higher allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee. Thus it is clear that at both federal and state levels authorities must do all within their powers to get a grip of rising debts for the overall good of every citizen of the nation, called Nigeria.

