Nigeria’s Right To Life As Hollow Declaration (1)

What is human life worth in Nigeria? Is it priceless? Is it worthless? That’s an answer every one can make depending on how Nigerian society and its government have treated them.

It is an experiential thing. If you have encountered security challenges in the hands of sundry violent criminals (armed robbers, rapists, kidnappers and muggers) and terrorists whereupon you desired efficacious and efficient interventions of the multifarious security agencies, especially the police, the state security services, the civil defence, the soldiers of the armed forces and each or every one of them were unavailing in rendering the required protective services, then your response to this query might be either positively or negatively answered. Your response might also be differently made depending on your official or informal encounter with any of these security agencies and their respective officials.

Generally, by all indications from world rating agencies on life and conditions of life in comity of nations, life is worthless in Nigeria and nothing guarantees its existence, continuance and enjoyment.

Not law, not government or anybody. Surviving and living in Nigeria is by the “special grace of God” and providence or luck – all imputed by necessary implication of our ingrained fatalism or belief in God are ascribed to His benevolence.

No human effort by the instrumentality of law, due process of law and security architecture of the civil government as is known in every civilized states of the world is considered too much or inappropriate to safeguard life and its enjoyment.

Life is the most valuable possession of man hence it is valued and cherished and every state and its institution of government go extra mile to design laws and institute security measures to protect life and by strict application of law prohibit its deprivation from anybody or endangering same or its enjoyment and by the same measure to punish any infractions of such laws protesting life, liberty and property.

The finest example of every state’s commitment to the protection of life and its enjoyment is portrayed by British’s national police force commonly known as the New Scotland Yard’s handling of the death of an African boy named “Boy Adam” in London in 2001.

“Boy Adam” was a boy of roughly 9 to 10 years who was trafficked and smuggled into the United Kingdom. Later, his dead mutilated body; or rather the torso actually was found by the bank of the River Thames.

Ordinarily, in places like Nigeria, such a criminal incident and the accompanying finding would be regarded as worthless piece of security findings and that’s where it stops as the file, if at all an official file is created will be archived as ‘keep-in-view’ and written off as unresolved murder.

In any case, what would the Nigerian state through its poorly funded and ill-equipped police department be wasting money and time on a ‘useless torso of an unknown black boy when bigger criminal issues like the assassination of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice attracted only a concatenated investigatory rigmarole after which the police reached a dead end and closed the case as an ‘unresolved’ murder.

After all, that would neither be the first nor the last of such cases as several prominent cases of murdered persons have remained unresolved how much more the worthless case of a black unknown black boy.

But this was the United Kingdom where human life is priceless and any threat, injury or destruction of it must be investigated, ascertained and uncovered no matter the cost and the culprit properly held responsible and punished.

That ‘Boy Adam’ case and its resolution is the difference between a country founded on law and order and rule of law prevails while the assassinated Nigerian minister’s case portrays a country which is founded on the rule of the jungle with hollow right to life shorn of substance and without meaning.

In ancient African societies, especially Igbo land which are organized in village republics and governed on democratic and republican principles, life is the most valuable property jointly owned by the individual persons and their communities and that was the reason suicide was an absolute abomination just as any form of killing or murder resulting in the loss of human life was severely punished with death and where it was the result of accident, the punishment was, and still exile or banishment from the community for a period of time was prescribed and exacted on the offender as a form of punishment for the imputed negligence or recklessness and consequently regarded as expiatory sacrifice to the earth goddess and spiritual cleansing.

It was the absolute value of human life that made the Igbo before the rupture of their pristine aboriginal constitutional framework and customary usages by British colonialism to entrench a legal order that clothed every man with the right imbued with the position of the greatest judge and determinant of his social and security welfare – as he is adjudged the best guaran- tor and defender of his life and his welfare and the existence and continuance of his life and his pursuit of happiness.

By this Igbo customary legal order, every adult male is a military defender of himself, property, family, immediate neighbours and the community. The community is by this legal order a standing militia as every person is required to avail the community of his martial ardour in times of danger, external invasion or internal insurrection or such like danger to public order or danger to peace, order and good governance.

Before the coming of the white man and in particular the colonisation of Nigeria, every Igbo was militarily equipped with every means of his defence of his life and property and every member of the community is obligatorily a committed member of the community’s militia.

Thus, no Igbo man steps out of his house without putting on his scabbard bearing a matchet/local sword properly hoisted to his belt, and in addition holds his arrow, javelin, club or such other weapons and as society grew the Awka/Ezza made dane-gun became added part of his traditional costume, gear or ensemble and with these weapons, an Igbo can afford to traverse any area with confidence and hope of warding off any danger to his life or that of his neighbour or community.

Many historians have attested to the individual or communal ardour of the Igbo in defence of self and community and this mar- tial prowess came to light during the British colonial wars of Expeditions and Pacification of Igbo communities, be it at the Southeastern main land or the Southwestern Igbo communities as attested to by the Aro Expedition War and others or the Ekumeku Wars in present Delta State.

In one of the historical entries, it was stated that the type of war tactics of the Igbo was so advanced that the defences mounted by local communities and fighting prowess of the people made the British to adopt the tactics of inversely scotched earth policy of setting ablaze targeted communities to smoke out hidden fighters and snippets.

As said earlier, the lived experiences of African native communities in utilizing their inalienable right to life and property and the protection of same was common to these African peoples as narrated with respect to the Igbo, so also the Yoruba starting with Lagos in 1851, the Ijebu Expedition during which the British adopted similar tactics of reversed scotched earth it had used against the Igbo because of the strength and strong resistance by the Ijebu.

Similar account was also given of the Tivs of the Middlebelt, the Chibok and of course the Binis whose gallantry provoked the British soldiers to breach all laws of war to carry out mass murder, brigandage and looting of Benin City in 1897.