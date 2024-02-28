Nigeria’s rice production exceeds consumption by 700,000tons

Rice production in Nigeria has exceeded consumption by 700,000 tonnes valued at N837 billion ($441 million) as parboiled rice reaches $630 per metric tonne. Findings from Index Mundi, a trade portal, revealed that Nigeria produced 8.3 million milled rice in 2023, while it consumed 7.6 million tonnes, leading to an excess of 700,000 tonnes (700 million bags of 50 kilogrammes).

However, Nigeria is currently battling with food security, especially rice, due to smuggling to neighbouring countries by unscrupulous businessmen. According to Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, some food items are moving out massively to neighbouring countries. He noted: “Some of the items include: over 20,000 bags of assorted grains such as rice, beans, maize, guineacorn, millet, soya beans, 2, 500 cartons and 963 bags of dried fish, others include, dried pepper, tomatoes, cooking oil, maggi, macaroni, salt, sugar, garri. However, findings revealed that after the 2021 flood, Nigeria milled rice production rebounded from 5.1 million tonnes to 8.3 million tonnes in 2023. Its closest competitors in the global milled rice production are Cambodia with 5.94 million tonnes; United States,5.24 million tonnes and Nepal, 3.76 million tonnes. The 2023 production made the country 13th largest producer of rice in the global market as average price of 50 kilogrammes bag of rice was $501 per tonne in the period.

Meanwhile, rice millers have said that there is not enough paddy rice in Nigeria for production in commercial quantities as they attributed it to the withdrawal of services at the farms by farmers due to insecurity. The Federal Government had said that the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) had committed to releasing about 60,000 metric tonnes of rice to the market. However, the association’s President, Peter Dama, explained that there was inadequate paddy locally for rice production. Before now, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said that the country would no longer imports rice, noting that a ban had already been put in place, while all avenues through which the commodity could be brought in had been blocked. It noted that the Netherlands that had given support through credit to Nigerian smallholder farmers, explaining that yield for rice production had increased from 1.5 metric tonnes per hectare between 6.5 to eight metric tonnes per hectare because the apex bank had empowered farmers with high-yield seeds. It was learnt that the country spent $1.83 billion yearly on forex prior to the ban of the grain by the government.

According to the Federal Government’s recent report, CBN’s Anchor Borrower’s Programme had enable the country to save $5 million in forex daily from importing rice since it was banned. It would be recalled that the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) had said that the Nigerian rice industry had enjoyed considerable support from the bank. The Director General of the association, Mr Andy Ekwelem, noted that prior to the current administration, Nigeria officially allowed imported rice into the country. He noted: “As at the last quarter of 2014, official rice import into Nigeria from Thailand was about 1.24 million tonnes, noting that by the end of 2015, the imports had dropped to about 644,131 tonnes and by the end of 2016, it dropped to 58,260 tonnes. In 2017, the imports further dropped to 23,192 tonnes and 2022, it further dropped to an alltime minimal of 438,000 tonnes.”