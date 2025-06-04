Nigeria’s Ready To Bolster Economic Integration In W’Africa –Minister

Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment towards working closely with the diplomatic community to bolster the inclusive economic integration of West Africa.

Tuggar made this known yesterday in Abuja, during the stakeholders engagement with West African Ambassadors against the backdrop of the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES).

The summit which is scheduled to take place from June 20 to 21, 2025 in Abuja, is an initiative of President Bola Tinubu. Tuggar said: “We convene to discuss an initiative that pertains to our shared future, one that is founded on mutual interest, collective prosperity and regional unity.

“Let me begin by extending our appreciation for the active role your embassies continue to play in fostering cooperation, trade and diplomatic solidarity among our nations.

“In the same way, we have invited your excellencies today to become key partners and champions of a unique moment in our region’s economic diplomacy.”

Share