Nigeria’s Professor, Balogun Odun Passes Away In US

Renowned scholar and author of many books , Professor Balogun Odun, is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Born on the 21st of April 1946 in Iga Akoko, Ondo State, Prof. Odun reportedly passed on February 7, 2025, in the United States (US).

Professor Balogun attended St Theresa’s Catholic Seminary, 1960-1964, Loyola College, Agodi, Ibadan, 1965-1965 and Leningrad State University, Leningrad USSR 1966-1973, University of Illinois, Urbana Champagne USA from 1973-1977 and was a lecturer in the University of Benin from 1977- 1984 where he became an Associate Professor and Head of English Department until he sojourned back to the USA.

Author of many books and scholarly works which include but are not limited to ‘Adjusted Lives, the Late Visitor (2009); Tradition and Modernity in the African Short Story; Ngugi an African post-colonial narrative; Place and Self Identity in black literatures; The call of the West and mother’s mansion, among other works.

He won the Fulbright Scholar Award from 2012-2013 to Nigeria, the Delaware State University Award of Excellence amongst other laurels.

Left to mourn this academic giant are Temi, Nike and Odun (Junior) all based in the USA.

He would be laid to rest at Conejo Mountains Funeral Home in Camarillo California on February 14, 2025.

