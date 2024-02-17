Nigeria’s Problems Intractable, Only God’ll Solve Them, Says Cleric

An Osogbo based cleric, Prophet George Oluwoye has urged Nigerians to move closer to God, saying they should continue to praise and worship God despite the current hardship, saying only divine intervention remains the only solution to the country’s numerous problems .

The cleric who said the only way to tackle the present worsening security and economic situation in Nigeria was for Nigerian people to commit the affairs of the country into the hand of God. Prophet Oluwoye, made the appeal while addressing the congregation during the 20th year anniversary of his church in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

According to him, apart from prayers, praise is another effective way of communicating with God and getting His attention to rescue Nigerians from whatever situation they find themselves in.

Prophet Oluwoye emphasised the need for all Nigerian leaders and followers to return to God to solve all challenges facing the nation, saying no human being can end Nigeria’s problems. According to him, “If we continue to place human beings in the position of God, we will fail.

“If we can all return to God, He is still merciful, He will embrace us as the Father,” he added. A traditional ruler, Alara of Ara kingdom, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windapo who spoke on the rising cases of killing and kidnappings called on the Federal Government to channel security votes of states and local governments to local authorities in order to empower them.

Commenting on the gruesome killings of traditional rulers in Ekiti and Kwara by suspected Fulani herdsmen, the monarch insisted that they (traditional rulers) understand the nooks and crannies of their domains than governors and local government chairmen, hence, they were in best position to provide security of life and property to the people.