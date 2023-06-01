Nigeria’s Problems Are Self-inflicted –George

Are you disappointed sir over the state of insecurity in the country?

Traditionally in the military, we don’t give report on superior officers, but this is no longer military, it concerns every Nigerian, from the swampy forest of the South to the Savanna Region in the North.

Would you say that the outgone Muhammadu Buhari administration impacted positively on the people?

My personal assessment is that they failed, not completely in every sector, but if you do an exam and say you must have a minimum of 33 per cent, then you can go to the next class, but they did not attain that 33 per cent. If I give them maybe about five per cent, even the five per cent requires a lot of retrospection. Besides the economic sector, the education, agricultural and infrastructural sector, the most important thing you must guarantee to your people as a government is the security of lives and property.

Who is safe now? Whether you’re a poor man or middle-aged, when you are walking towards any direction, you have to be looking, front, back, left and centre. So, it is very disheartening and heartbreaking that the number one job, which is to guarantee the security of lives and property failed. The postmortem analysis of why this, why that, a few came up before the election, but we will on my party side, sit down, we messed up too.

The national malady that was raiding Nigeria at a time, when we should have avoided all these things, there was nothing we could do. So, for me, I’m in a quagmire, heavily disappointed, but the almighty in his words says that the journey of life cannot be in a straight line all the time, there are times we need the bump, sometimes the roundabout, sometimes we go into the tunnel, I believe we will learn and make mistakes. I will quote the words of General Collin Powell, the former Chief of Defence Staff in the U.S. Armed Forces.

He said ‘the only mistake a human being can make is the one that you do not learn lessons from, but if you learn from it, it’s no longer a mistake.’ Those are heavy words. You know, when he was coming in, Oga (Buhari) was telling us, I will fight corruption, I will secure the lives and properties of the people, I will do this, I will do that, all kinds of promises. So, let’s put those promises now into his departure because that’s what will be written in the pages of history.

Whatever a leader does during his time, it is on the pages of history. Now, I am saying that we are starting another journey on May 29, we must be full of prayers because I worked with Oga before. I think, maybe, age is not on his side. He came out around the middle of last year and publicly stated that ‘look, I am going to leave one legacy, that the electoral process in this country will be second to none in the world.’

He said the mess we used to call election process will be a thing of the past, that they were going to deploy technology that will remove manipulation and that results would be send straight from the polling units to the control centre. We organised a party here that that is the end of mad- ness in Nigeria, we were so happy, we even popped champagne here but some people asked the question: Are you sure? I said it’s a general who is talking. They budgeted, released the money, bought the equipment and headed to do the test run in Anambra State. It was flawless! They did another test run in Ekiti State, it was flawless. Another one in Osun State was flawless.

But INEC said it delivered on its mandate of free, fair and credible elections…

But on the last election, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made a broadcast and reassured Nigerians that they have done a test run, no problem we were all sitting hoping that for the first time, the will of the people will prevail, whatever you vote will be the answer, and then on that D-day, Prof. Yakubu, told us there was a glitch, on the D-day and the 8-hour as we say in the military, it is was disgraceful, shambolic, it wrenched my heart.

All hopes were on the fact that there was going to be justice, fairness and equity and respect for the will of the people, but shamelessly they said there was a glitch. They now went back to the way we used to do it. What happened to all the money, all the many talks? If you look at it that way, you come back and sit down, yes I retired as a general, there’s a lot of differences between the military and the civil, but having got all the training we had, the best thing you can do to your country is to bring that experience into the system to make sure we do not default.

We do not degrade; we do not fall to the lower level. Look, we have almost hit the bottom in this nation. Take any sector, there was a time children in the university were home for almost nine months, no school no nothing, and the teachers were asking for their salaries. Look at our economic area now, the interest rate a few days ago was increased to 18.2 per cent by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Who will go and borrow? Unless you’re a thief or you know you’re going to default, because you will pass on that extra to the people. In the meantime, the consumers, what’s their take home? So, what are we breeding? Who is driving who? The inflation rate has also soared to 22 per cent. What the hell is going on? I’m not a pessimist, but facts are facts. Where are we on the committee of nations?

The giant of Africa; for every 10 Africans, seven are Nigerians and look at every high-level professional anywhere in the world, you would find half a Nigerian there and who is an expert. So, what is wrong? God didn’t create us like this, all these problems I’m talking about are man-made, self-inflicted, so let’s put those who can put a smile on our faces to run this country, it’s like a ship that is taking water and you’re not stopping it. Who wants us now?

The G-20 don’t even invite us again, they are now saying Rwanda, what’s the total population of Rwanda? We sent our name to help in liberating South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Mali, so what is wrong with us? They talk about the tribe; when you were born, did you make an arrangement with God that you want to be Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa or Fulani? From my own training, the only thing I know from our own Christian values and other religions and any human being is ‘do unto others, what you want them to do unto you.’ That’s the basic law of life. Generally, we are falling down, we are not moving anywhere. I thought it was a joke when General Muhammadu Buhari said after May 29 that the Niger Republic will defend him if Nigerian worries him.

Should such a statement come from a Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces?

I want to look at it that it is a joke. You led this nation, you were a General, you fought and fought and people trusted you, you became head of state, you became president of Nigeria. Why did President Buhari say if Nigerians come after him, the people of Niger Republic will defend him? Is he telling the nation that he didn’t perform? It should have been the people of Nigeria clapping and jumping and saying Baba we will never forget you.

Do you think Buhari was a ceremonial president and that cabals were the ones, who ruled the country under his administration?

The most interesting thing in life is, first of all, before you can come to the public to say trust me, what is the first thing a manager should do? Asa thorough bread manager; first would have to sit with members of his party and ask what policies and areas of concern should be considered because an individual cannot do it. Even in the military, you don’t do the planning alone, we have staff officers, directors, chief of this, chief of that and they put heads together.

If it’s you alone, you have only one direction. Can you see your back? Some people will see the back and say, Ah! Now, immediately they got there, the most striking thing which I believe was a monumental mistake from Oga (Buhari) was President Goodluck Jonathan, who no matter what anybody says, will have a special place in the pages of history. The fact is that complaints were coming from every part of the country; that this constitution we are running today is not working, it is too centralized, all the powers are vested in one man in Abuja.

Nigeria is too massive, let’s go and make sure we restructure the system, so that the powers for local governments, the states and nation will be there. To concentrate power as if it is a military organisation is not working. Jonathan listened to leaders from all parties and then set up a constitutional review committee. For the first time in the history of this country, a constitutional committee was setup by a civilian administration, inaugurated and from day one till they finished, they met.

The report was handed over to Jonathan and all decisions were by consensus. I must praise the then chairman of that committee, the late Justice Idris Kutigi, who was civilized, respectable and responsible. He was an epitome of civility, I never saw him lose his temper. For six months or more, it was discussions on this country, what kind of system, what kind of governance, should we go back to the regional government, is it parliamentary.

We found out that they copied the American presidential system but right now this country is not working. After we finished we handed over the report and the Federal Executive Council examined and debated the report. So, the next point was to go to the National Assembly but they said they were close to the election, so they won’t be able to debate. My assessment will come in my memoirs; it was not general because they could have handled it.

Our party controlled both houses, why did they reject it, why did they lie? What is wrong in discussing? But they kept collecting allowances; they didn’t say it was too late. So, when President Buhari came, one of the handing over notes was the full report of that constitutional report, I remember what Oga said, he said thank you very much, put it in the archives, till today nobody has opened it. About two or three months ago, because he himself has found out that this system is not working, everything is concentrated in Abuja, how can one man run Nigeria, he started saying okay, states can now start to run their railways, electricity, and prison because the burden is too much.

Look at the debt profile of Nigeria today, who is going to pay? And what is our income? They make so much noise about the Dangote Refinery but five years from now, nobody will be manufacturing petrol engine cars. So, what do you do with your petrol? Let us be serious! For me and some others, old age is there and what can you reinvent now. But if we don’t tell the truth to the children, when they start squeezing the hell out of them to pay, let it be said that we made our own point.

What are your expectations from the new administration of President Bola Tinubu?

Because it is my county, I can only pray for my country, but the process was shambolic, the man was rushing as if he was losing his child, that’s the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They got the result that same night and handed over the certificate in the middle of the night. For God’s sake, power is transient.

My party is still fighting in court, hoping we can win. I am an irredentist member of the PDP, the day I leave the party, I am heading home because the way the founding fathers conceptualized and established this party has never happened. The beauty of it is that all these Baba’s that sat down to establish the PDP, most of them were members of the First Republic.

What is your position on Tinubu’s call for you to work with him?

There is nothing personal; this country trained me and I have to give back. Having influenced the Lagos State scholarship Board along with three of my friends, I benefited from the scholarship and joined the military.

Why are you reluctant to endorse the presidency of Tinubu?

I have forgiven him, but you cannot forget. I also do not accept the procedure he assumed office.

What is your thought on Buhari’s infrastructural achievements?

When we get there we will see it. I have been hearing most of them are half done.

What is your thought on the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal?

The words of the current Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, asking his judges to search their conscience and give the judiciary a new name says it all. I am not okay with the refusal to televise the proceedings, what are they hiding? Is it a secret cult?

Do you still see PDP as a viable opposition in this coming administration?

We need to sanitize, fumigate and clean out what made us to be disgracefully defeated. A divided house is a defeated house; I hope this is just a lesson. There is little we can do, age is no longer there.