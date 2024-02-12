Nigeria’s problem stems from lack of trust in leadership

Justice Saliu Muhammad, a former Grandkadi of Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal, submitted that Nigeria’s problem stems from lack of trust in its leadership. Muhammad stated this in Ilorin yesterday during the 14th edition of Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) Awards Ceremony for outstanding members.

He presented a lecture, which has the title “Responsible Leadership, Responsible Followership in Islam”. He said: “Followers see leaders as saying what they will not or cannot do, and squander resources jointly owned by all but entrusted to few.”