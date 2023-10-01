Nigeria’s Problem Is Bad Governance, Says Akume

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) speaks on Nigeria’s preparation for her 63rd independence anniversary, and efforts by the present administration to fix the nation’s challenges, as ONYEKACHI EZE reports.

You have been a governor, a senator of the Federal Republic, a minister and now Secretary to the Government of the Federation. What can you consider as the national interest of any nation?

Perhaps, it may interest you to know I was also a local government chairman in one local government in today’s Kogi and another in Benue State. You asked me, specifically, what is national interest, vis-à-vis, our (in- dependence) celebration? We all agreed as Nigerians to live in a united, peaceful and prosperous country, as one people, one destiny, in spite of our diversity.

This is very critical, without these interests, no nation can move forward. It is also our responsibility to ensure that national interest is not undermined; integrity of the national interest remains paramount. Low-key celebration has nothing to do, with due respect, with undermining this basic national interest.

We are doing this celebration conscious of the fact that we are 63 years, but also more importantly, conscious of the fact that economic times are hard, and I clearly stated this in my statement a few moments ago.

What actually informed the decision of the Federal Government for a low-key celebration? Is it because the country is broke and cannot afford the lavish activities, as was on previous occasions?

We are talking about celebrations that are low-key because I want us to look at it not just at national level, but at a family level of a family. If in a family there is a problem, maybe the head is very sick; maybe there is death in the family; maybe someone has been kidnapped, and the head of the family is 80 years old; you don’t go about celebrating because the man is 80 years old.

The tenure of this government is to last about four years; we have just started. Out of four years we have done less than six months, so we still have a long way to go, and I want to assure you that while we have these challenges before us today, certainly tomorrow things will turn around.

This is when celebrations will assume the usual form; we will celebrate openly, we will eat rice, we will eat pounded yam with egwusi soup, (and) we will dance. But for now, because of these realities, our celebration will not take the usual forms we always do.

Are we expecting the presence of world leaders? Or to put it this way, how many foreign presidents and heads of state are we expecting?

This celebration, as I said, is low-key, so we have not invited world leaders. Time will come, as I did explain, to invite all the world leaders to Nigeria, all African leaders, they will gather here to celebrate with Nigerians. But don’t forget that during the inauguration of the President, 53 world leaders were here.

In your speech, you mentioned the Federal Government’s plan to provide buses to ease hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal. Is there any timeline for this, because this promise was made by the President in June?

This administration is committed to the realization of projects that will go a long way in ensuring prosperity for all. If you look at the supplementary budget, social projects have been clearly captured there to give to the poorest of the poor. This was one of the key provisions of that budget. And funding, provision for support to automakers to ensure that no buses use batteries, they use CNG, they use gas and de-emphasize the use of petrol.

Don’t forget the fact that state governments have also been assisted, there was a provision of N5 billion each to ensure that certain aspects critical to people are implemented. We are talking about the provision of long buses. Grains were also distributed to help reduce the cost of foodstuff. So N5 billion per state is not a small amount of money. And that is why when you said we have to put a timeline, these matters are going to be fully realised.

If you remember, in the president’s address, he said by next year much could have been accomplished. It is not something that comes out as instant as coffee. When you talk about these provisions, they take a little while, that’s why I said it is not as instant as coffee. But certainly we are going there. Many nations have gone through these trying moments, but they have come out stronger, stronger because leadership was committed and the citizenry also appreciated what leadership is doing.

This is where we are today; the leadership that is so determined, very patriotic, knowing where to take us, and if we get support from you, certainly the sky is the limit. If you talk of good governance, obviously we know that without good governance things could run out of gear. I will accept that most of these problems are confronting us because of bad governance, and you realise the fact that the present government is confronting these challenges randomly (and) squarely. When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came on board, he made a very sound decision at the CBN.

That singular act led to massive improvement in the capital market. As experts have told us, something that has never happened in the past 15 years. We have a new team at the CBN, and a special investigator has been with the CBN for sometime now, and his report will soon be released, and Nigerians will know what really went wrong and what brought us to where we are today.

We have continuously said that the fuel subsidy regime was a scam, but the courage to confront it was always lacking until this government came to power. Some of these things will be well encapsulated in the report that Nigerians will soon see. Things have really, really gone bad. Now the tax reforms.

There is nowhere in the world where you want the economy to grow that you don’t have a clear tax regime: double taxation, triple taxation, whatever you think about, was the order of the day. But this time now it has been eliminated. And that is why all these things are geared towards accountability. This government has nothing to hide, that is why it is doing what it has started to do, so that you will know and believe, because it is said seeing is believing. It was that bad, and we are looking at critical infrastructures.

When the president was in India, there were offers to come and do business here, to come and partner with the government or to go into alone. They were so overwhelming that other countries with their businessmen are totally committed to come to Nigeria to do business. In totality, this is going to improve our economy and create personal wealth for all of us.

Even the issue of students’ loan, which for us in this country is a novelty, is a policy to be applauded; students will have at least, loans and, when we hear the school fees have been increased in government universities, we said that is not true. The president said no public institutions should increase school fees. This is part of efforts to assist parents to educate their children in our educational institutions.