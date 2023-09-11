Nigeria’s Prison System No Longer Punitive – NCS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has said that the prison system in the country is no longer punitive but correctional.

Controller of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correctional Centre, Ibrahim Idris, who spoke at the end of a month-long sports tournament organised for inmates of Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, stated that since the enactment of the Correctional Services Act in 2019, Nigeria’s prison system “has

been rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration.”

Idris also explained that since the change of name from Prison Services to Correctional Services, the service has been encouraging reformatory activities including sports, which according to him, would help in the mental, emotional and psychological rehabilitation of the inmates.

“It is not only football that is taking place here. We have table tennis, judo and so many other events taking place here for relaxation; to develop skills and to help the inmates earn a living when they go out,” he added.

Executive Director of Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), a non-government organisation (NGO), who are sponsored by the tournament, Mrs Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, said the foundation was “committed to providing the inmates with programmes that would guarantee their psychosocial support, foster a sense of self-esteem, ignite higher aspirations and facilitate positive transformative shift in mindset among the inmates.”

Mrs. Olisa-Metuh who expressed joy at the success of the event, stated that though the foundation is involved in various interventionist programmes, such as tackling issues of awaiting trial syndrome, recidivism, prison congestion, education, skill acquisition, medical, nutrients as well as and pro-bono legal services among others, to the inmates, it also sponsors sporting activities targeted at the physical and mental wellbeing of inmates.

“What truly warmed our hearts was the overwhelming turnout, the joy, and the unwavering support from both inmates and correctional officials.

“Their cheers, applause, and words of encouragement amplified the profound impact that sports can have in driving transformation

“It’s moments like these that serve as a reminder of the boundless potential for change and the remarkable ability of sports to break down barriers and build brighter futures,” she said.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Correctional Services, Hon. Chinedu Oga commended the LGCF

for sponsoring the tournament.

Oga assured of the support of the National Assembly towards improving correctional services in the country.

“We are happy that things like this are happening. You could see from the faces of the inmates, that they were so happy that they were not rejected.

“I assure you that the National Assembly will continue to partner with the Correctional Services with the needed legislative support,” he promised.

The event, which saw ‘Arsenal FC defeat ‘Chelsea 4-3 to emerge, winners of the football event, was witnessed by many dignitaries, including Hon. Sunday Umeha, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Justice.

Other sporting activities featured at the tournament, were table tennis, and judo among others.