Nigeria’s Press Freest Among Emerging Democracies – FG

Share

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has claimed that Nigeria government provides a conducive environment for journalists’ operations.

The Minister made this remark while speaking on the theme ‘Empowering Nigeria’s Fourth Estate: Legal Frameworks and Issues of Media Resilience and Sustainability,’ at an event in Lagos, on Thursday.

He, however, noted that among emerging democracies across the world Nigeria’s press is one of the freest, adding that Nigeria’s press has grown through huge investments and as a viable enterprise for employment.

“Nigeria’s press has been widely cited as one of the freest among many emerging democracies, with fairly adequate guarantees secured in the nation’s constitution, forming a template of our social, governance contract.

*These guarantees embody our guiding egalitarian philosophies clearly about our national objectives.

READ ALSO:

“Beyond holding the government accountable, setting agenda, and promoting good governance, Nigeria’s free press has found expression in economic growth through huge investments and as viable enterprises for employment creation,” Idris said.

The Minister while noting the challenges Nigeria media face as a result of the current economic hardship, he stressed that economic recovery is in top gear.

“It is worthy of note that, the journey to economic recovery is in top gear. Beyond reforming the economy and the significant priorities placed on national security, agriculture and food security, infrastructure, and the unlocking of the many potentials of the oil and non-oil sectors, the specific deliverables of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s eight-point Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on education, health, and social investment, accelerate diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation, including improving governance for effective delivery; for which significant gains are already being recorded,” he stated.

Idris emphasized the need for a rethink in media business purposes beyond socio-political functions.

He promised the government’s support by prioritizing transparency and sustained citizen participation and engagement.

“The rethinking of news media’s business purposes beyond socio-political functions, including the strengthening of same through enabling legal frameworks is therefore timely and crucial.

“The government’s complimentary role in this regard is instructive. It begins with recognizing and affirming the values of free speech, inclusivity, and the necessary enabling conditions and legislation to support the media and all other institutions in complementing good governance.

“It is in recognition of this, that Mr. President has prioritized transparency and sustained citizen participation and engagement,” Idris added.

Share

Please follow and like us: