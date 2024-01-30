Nigeria’s power grid collapsed 46 times in 6 years –IEA

Nigeria’s national power grid collapsed 46 times in six years from 2017 to 2023, the International Energy Agency has said. The report explained that Nigerians endured more nationwide blackouts in 2023, especially on September 14 when the grid collapsed due to a fire on a major transmission line.

It added that Nigeria had grappled with recurrent power failures, totalling 46 grid collapses between 2017 and 2023. According to the report, Nigeria’s grid continued to face issues due to aged infrastructure and vandalism. MOFI: Takeover of FG’s 40% shares in Discos, essential for onsolidation The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has stated it has taken over the rights of management of the federal government’s 40 per cent shareholding in the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos). The Minister of Finance and Coordinating of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, had in a letter dated January 10, 2024, directed the Board of Directors of MOFI to immediately revoke the Power of Attorney (PoA) which the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) exercised on its behalf in the past over one decade in the electricity successor companies. Edu also directed MOFI to immediately assume ownership, control and management of all equity holding of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the successor companies of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria.