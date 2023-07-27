Nigeria’s Poverty Condition Has A Cure Not Palliatives

Every problem of Nigeria is systemic: meaning that it organically flows from Nigeria’s originating socio-economic and legal order. Nigeria’s two main problems are poverty and corruption and both have smashed it to smithereens. Restating the issue again, Nigeria’s poverty condition is systemic but it has a cure not palliative. Palliatives cloak, hide, reduce or cover the disease. A cure treats the root cause.

And the root cause is Nigeria’s state structure and its constitutional framework anchored on feudal autocracy. Feudalism and autocracy are exclusionary system. It restriction freedom with prebendalism centred on nepotism and privilege as the operative system. Being antithetical to democracy, both kill merit and work injustice and oppression. Injustice and oppression engender poverty. But since no human system is perfect, poverty remains human problem but it has a cure in freedom and rule of law for freedom is the germ of human progress.

Poverty like our Lord Jesus Christ observed when Judas Iscariot objected to Mary Magdalene’s anointing of Christ’s feet with expensive oil is unconquerable and therefore beyond human eradication but it can be alleviated if autocracy being the organic condition responsible for its manifestation is abolished and freedom restored. This much was what colonial Massachusetts governor told Oliver Cromwell overthrew King Charles of England but England remained distracted and Cromwell decreed Nation Day of Prayer like contemporary Nigerian rulers.

Without abolishing Nigeria’s feudal autocracy, poverty and corruption will kill Nigeria. What is sustaining Nigeria is that Nigerian rulers are wise enough to adopt poverty and corruption as lubricants oiling the Nigerian nation-state machine. Poverty keeps people’s thought in paralysis while corruption keeps their hope alive that one’s turn (emilokan) will surely come.

The foundation of Nigeria’s legal order is built on con- quest, subjugation, slavery and oppression. Nigeria’s cor- rosive legal order stifles all human and societal creative en- energies as it encumbers human freedom and work injustice. The full impact of this system that deploys principles of feudal autocracy and democracy has not been fully interrogated. Autocracy can only be sustained with violent repression and mass impoverishment and that have been the lot of Nigeria.

In declassified imperial records, Britain admit- ted Nigeria would be unjust and tyrannical but hoped that the installed rulers would utilize the monstrous autocratic constitution to forcibly hold the country together. But for British and American intervention, Nigeria would have broken up as a result of irreconcilable contradictions. Of course, Nigeria was plunged into a civil war and it was fought by two main streams of forces of autocracy for the Nigeria federal government was not different from the Biafran authority; but both and the imperial forces successfully manipulated the suppressed dormant social forces of democracy and freedom to join the feudal autocracy to prosecute the civil war.

The war ended but feudal aristocracy grew unease with General Go- won and overthrew him, took over government and restored British feudal autocratic legal order encapsulated in the Land Use Decree as the economic base and political infrastructure of Indirect Rule System baptized with fanciful name of Unified Local Government Reform. A political transition programme was carried out on the basis of a constitution drawn by selected delegates supervised by the military rulers and several existential areas of national life were outlawed from debate and termed ‘no-go-areas’.

An election held in 1978/79 produced Shehu Shagari as president to run a copied United States of America’s presidential system. This constitution turned out to be just what Britain and its agents in Nigeria had always dreamt of. It was an imperial presidency. Barely four years after installation, Shagari government, overwhelmed by irreconcilable contradictions was over-thrown. After 14 years of military rule that ran Nigeria aground, a civil rule was restored with an imposed constitution on May 29, 1999.

The military aristocrats brought General Olusegun Obasanjo imprisoned by General Sani Abacha and foisted him on one of the parties it had created and he won the election and became president on the tenets of the feudal autocratic constitution. By 1999, Nigerian was in a terrible social ferment as the country has been socio-economically ravaged, impoverished and plunged in a default mode of half-free and half-slave.

The society was quaking on the weight of its contradictions. The Niger Delta people had revolted pro-testing the degradation of their environment without any sustainable remediation. The youths migrated to the delta swamps and broke up the crude oil pipes and joined the lucrative business of oil bunkering. With the oil bunkering came the arms to safeguard the trade.

Tekena Tamuno, joining his teacher, Onwuka Dike to write about the oil wars in the Niger Delta which as concluded by them consists in unbroken string of exploitative trade and politics starting from British colonizers’ lack of qualms in breaking local eggs in baking British metropolitan Omelettes but ponders for whose benefit the local eggs are being broken to bake Nigeria’s Omelettes.

One of the major fallouts of the institution of autocracy and feudalism in Nigeria is the mass impoverishment of Nigerians. By the legal effect of the provisions of the Land Use Act, Nigerians are divested of radical title to land and this legal encumbrance make land transaction difficult for the people. This legal difficulty makes the facility of using land to raise money difficult. This impedes trade and economic activities.

Secondly, the freedom of the people are circumscribed by the autocratic principles in the 1999 constitution as the creative-energies of the people are stifled by bureaucracy and closed political space made accessible only to select kleptocratic recycled aristocrats. By reason of politics being raised above societal norms and commoditified, nothing else matters in the economic space to sustain decent living except political jobs and related transactions. Since 1990, Nigeria has been in social ferment.

Insurgencies of different kinds fuelled by ethnic alienation, religious bigotry and economic oppression have seized Nigerian nation-state and made it incoherent. Recognizing poverty as a major source of the problems, the state adopted panic measures to contain the social eruptions resulting from poverty.

The Obasanjo government and other PDP governments designed and implemented poverty alleviation programme whereby all kinds of consumables (tricycles, motorcycles, electric generators, etc) were thrown at the poor, especially the youths to distract them with unproductive businesses like okada-riding but this measure instead of alleviating poverty deepens it by the logic of broken hopes and aspirations.

Then the All Progressives Congress came to power on change mantra. Bringing General Muhammadu Buhari, an autocrat and believer in feudalistic principles of nepotism and prebendalism, he created a ministry charged with management of poverty but its programme centred on doling out pittances (cash in tradermoni and kind as in school-feeding) to persons and groups but at the end, billions of money were wasted and poverty became so pronounced that the world body pronounced Nigeria the poverty-capital of the world.

Buhari anti-poverty programme was all politics and no substance as this programme became means of enticing voters to the extent that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was travel- ling to markets to distribute the pittance. Buhari government failed woefully in alleviating poverty. Now his successor, Bola Tinubu installed by him is continuing the baleful policy of palliatives by borrowing $800million out of which N500billion is targeted as pittances (N8000) to about 12million households.

What can N8000 do a nuclear family? Nigerian government is hardly run by wise men rather political bosses and poltergeists seize politics to play political pranks. It is hardly clear to Nigerian rulers that the source of poverty in Nigeria is the feudal autocratic legal order. This legal order is responsible for all the multifarious problems of Nigeria. Nigerian legal order cannot be reformed because it is unreformable according to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The only antidote to poverty is to abolish present Nigerian constitutional framework that has robbed Nigerians of their freedom, paralyzed the society and turned Nigerians into half-slaves and half-free. The 1999 constitution is a chain of slavery and unless it is abolished to allow for freedom and rule of law, free election that produces a clean government that allows Nigerians the latitude to organise and regulate themselves as freemen in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations, Nigeria will continue in its socio-economic paralysis and poverty the directive principle.