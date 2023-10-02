Nigeria’s Poultry Sector On Brink Of Collapse

Due to Nigeria’s economic crisis occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, the Nigerian poultry industry is gradually teetering towards the brink of collapse as a shortage of maize and diminishing purchasing power has pushed farmers to purchase essential feed ingredients at exorbitant prices.

A 40-year-old chicken farmer from Ede in western Western Nigeria is one of many examples of those dealing with the lack of food.

The price of maize, the main component in the production of feed, has increased due to the shortage from 200,00 naira 268.64 Dollars per metric ton to above 500,000 naira (671.59). Due to a shortage from 200,000 Nigerian Naira (26.64 Dollars) per metric tonne to above 500,000 Naira ( 671.59 Dollars).

He is now in a position where recouping his investment is all but impossible due to the significant increase in costs.

READ ALSO;

This farmer expends approximately 444,000 naira every week to provide for his one-thousand-strong breeder farm.

However, he is faced with the impending risk of running out of funds to purchase more feed, potentially leading to difficulties in meeting his monthly bank loan repayment obligations, which he took out to finance his poultry venture.

For example, in August, he reached out to call for assistance on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), seeking help to salvage his struggling business. While many sympathized with his plight, only a few individuals offered financial aid.