Nigeria’s Population To Cross 237m In 2025, UN Report Projects

The latest United Nations data as estimated by Worldometer has projected that Nigeria will have a population of 237,527,782 in 2025.

According to the report, the forecast will be an increase from 235,072,214 recorded in December 2024. The statistics showed that between 2023 and 2024, the country’s population increased by 4,796,533.

This is as the US Census Bureau estimates released Monday, indicated that the world’s population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024.

This is a slight slowdown from the 75 million increase witnessed in 2023. Worldometer’s report said Nigeria’s population is equivalent to 2.85 per cent of the total world population and that the country ranks number six in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

The data placed the most populated cities to be Lagos with 15,388,000 people, Kano 4,910,000, Ibadan 3,649,000, Abuja 2,690,000 and Port Harcourt 2,120,000. And 53.9 per cent of the population is urban (125,447,884 people in 2024).

The population density in Nigeria is 255 per Km2 (662 people per mi2) and the total land area is 910,770 Km2 (351,650 sq miles), the report said. “The median age in Nigeria is 17.9 years while life expectancy at birth for both sexes is 54.6 years.

“Females have a life expectancy of 54.9 years at birth while that of males is 54.3 years,” the report noted. The data projected the world population to reach 8.09 billion people today.

