Nigeria’s Population May Surge To 450m By 2050 – Experts

Share

Experts have raised concerns over Nigeria’s escalating population, predicting a surge to 450 million by 2050 if urgent measures are not implemented.

Speaking at a media roundtable ahead of the eighth Nigeria Family Planning Conference in Abuja, stakeholders emphasized the critical need for enhanced family planning initiatives.

Dr Ejike Oji, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) and Chairman of the conference’s Local Organising Committee noted that while Nigeria’s fertility rate has decreased from 5.3% to 4.8%, it remains alarmingly high.

He advocated reducing the fertility rate further to 4% to curb the population boom.

READ ALSO:

Dr Martin Migombano, Managing Director of FP2030 North, West, and Central Africa Hub, highlighted Nigeria’s disproportionate share of global maternal mortality at 28.5%.

To control this, he urged collaborative efforts among government bodies, religious leaders, and international donors.

Ifesinachi Eze, a consultant with Amref International, also emphasized the impact of humanitarian crises on family planning and reproductive health services.

In her submission, she noted that disruptions often leave women with unmet needs.

She announced USAID’s Propel Adapt project, which aims to strengthen FP/RH supply chains through public-private collaboration in emergency settings.

Experts at the event stressed the importance of education, accessibility to family planning commodities, and sustainable partnerships between governments and the private sector to address Nigeria’s health challenges and foster development.

Share

Please follow and like us: