Nigeria’s poor financial discipline affecting infrastructure – Kaduna Deputy gov

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has blamed the infrastructural deficit in the country on poor financial discipline among public officials and civil servants.

The Deputy Governor stated this while declaring open a two-day sensitisation workshop for Chairmen and the Management staff of the 23 Local Government Area Councils on Fiscal Discipline in Kaduna.

She said the World Bank’s Public Finance Review Report, shows that “Nigeria currently lags behind in infrastructure, ranking 132 out of 137 countries in the 2018 Global Competitive Index, adding that the report projects a staggering $3 trillion physical infrastructure gap over the next three decades.

She stressed that Nigeria should not only target increase revenues but also how to manage available resources judiciously, as “fiscal discipline plays a pivotal role in shaping economic outcomes and ensuring responsible financial management.”