Nigeria’s Political Space Unfair To Women –Oyesoh

Women’s participation in Nigerian politics faces significant challenges despite near parity in voter registration between men and women. The 2023 elections highlighted the difficulties women encounter in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Women are underrepresented in major political parties, with only 10% of candidates in the 2023 election cycle being female. Smaller parties tend to be more favourable to women candidates. Other barriers that affect women political participation are high nomination fees and lack of access to financial resources.

Conservative norms

Conservative norms and cultural expectations limit women’s participation, particularly in northern Nigeria. While women candidates are newcomers to politics, and those who lose elections often don’t persist, contributing to low advancement persistence.

It is on this note that Joy Oyesoh, the national coordinator of Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), a networking initiative that prepares women for mainstream politics and the President of Women’s international League for Peace and Freedom, stressed the need to build the capacity of women and the political situation of the country.

She advised that women who desire to join politics should pursue their desire with boldness and build a strong network of like minds. “The starting point is having the dream, and the next thing is actualising the dream and for you to actualise your dreams, you need to be with the right set of people to network well because networking helps.

Iron sharpens iron. When you are with the right people, you can build your capacity. “The political arena is not saturated, the space to fill is so large and the space that women are occupying is still very minute because you will find out that most women group shy away because of the stereotype believe that women are limited to do some things and there are political boundaries they are not meant to cross meanwhile everything we do is politics.

“As humans, all we do is political but women keep saying I don’t want to participate and because we have not been able to make the linkages between mainstream and the domestic politics but they are all interconnected. Even though ours is called the Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN) we have attempted to define what room and situation is as an all-encompassing entity.

“In Nigeria and most African countries, we tend to individualise processes and it is not sustainable by doing so but when you institutionalise processes, it makes it sustainable in such a way that if someone exit; the structure will still be there for someone else to fill in the gap. We have geo political zones coordinator representing institutions so; it is not built around individuals.”

IPOB agitation

Speaking on the IPOB agitation she noted that the constitution says that people should have freedom of expression. “If for instance the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) say they want to implement freedom of speech, there is nothing wrong in that according to our constitution, and there is nothing dialogue cannot resolve. I am a peace activist, and I am also a pace builder; I believe you cannot solve violent situations with violence.

“If people are agitating that they want to leave they have the right to self-determination but the question we should ask is why they are agitating to leave; you need to give them a hearing and address those issues as to why they want to leave.

“I have never believed in violence and I will not stand for violent, violent may solve the problem on the interim but there is definitely going to be a break down along the way, there is a lot we need to do and that is what WSRN is all about, as individual, we have responsibilities; let us not give up on the country. We must take back Nigeria and everyone must be involved.”

Women

On the level of Nigerian women’s preparedness to face critical political situations, she informed that capacity has nothing to do with your gender. “Capacity has nothing to do with been a male or female, it is because we always tie capacity to being a man; we are all human beings and your exposure to certain condition and environment is what impact capacity to act in certain instance, it is not because you are a man or a woman and so because we have structured certain beliefs and roles for men or women; for crying out loud, Hillary Clinton is woman and this has not affected her capacity. I am not naïve to say that every woman is a leadership material, but we certainly have women who have all it takes to put this country back on track.

“For anyone to make a choice you need to look at things holistically; what led us to this point? Where are we going from here? So there are different things you need to check, you can’t make a decision in a box.” She harped on the need for us to structure our country. “I personally like the removal of fuel subsidies because people were using the fuel subsidy to enact the rule of corruption and fraud.

We need to restructure our country. Why are our refineries not working? These are some of the questions we need to ask ourselves before we can fix things in this country. We can’t continue with short-term measures. We ought to have fixed our refineries and get them working.

We lack maintenance culture; we keep building without maintaining what we have on ground, we need to have a paradigm shift in paradigm about what development is and have an idea about comprehensive human security. Until we start looking at how each sector is connected and let the people have a say as to how policies should be framed we will not get it right.”

Economy She reiterates that to boost the nation’s economy, the Federal Government should develop the tourist sector to diversify. “Over dependence on fuel is what got Nigerians to the point that we are now, we did not diversify our economy. When I look at the tourist attraction in Nigeria, I weep. We have a lot that will enable people to come in, but then the security.

You can start developing the tourist sector section by section. What of agriculture and entertainment? There is a lot Nigeria has aside oil but we are focused on making it fast. “To boost the economy, there is a need for us to strategise, the youth is the critical part of our productive workforce, when you don’t engage the youths constructively, what you have is what you get.

We have a whole lot of unemployment in this country, and the entertainment industry employs more people than the oil sector. Our fashion industry is awesome. We keep saying we want to diversify, but what are the plans! “Nevertheless, I urge Nigerians never to give up, if you believe in your dreams, you have to pursue it because where there is a will, there will definitely be a way.”

Growing up

On growing up, she said it was fun. “I got to realise myself at a very young age because of my background; I grew up in a family where specific roles were not assigned to men or women. We rotate roles and I learnt how to negotiate in the process of swapping roles. “My background is what made me who I am now because looking back, all the processes I went through developed me to be who I am now, it helped fuel my passion because the desire to break out of the norm became so high as a result of my background.