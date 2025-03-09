Nigeria’s political leadership since 1960 and rhythms of corruption (9)

Share

Introduction

In our last outing in this series, we emphasized on how the people’s Constitution can make the decisive difference. Today, we shall continue on the same topic after which we shall take a look at how to navigate the path to a new Nigeria. Read on.

A People-Driven Constitution: Reclaiming Nigeria’s political destiny (continues).

The judiciary, which is meant to serve as the guardian of the Constitution, must be truly independent. Section 84(4) of the 1999 Constitution provides for the remuneration of judicial officers, but financial autonomy must be extended beyond salaries to cover the operational needs of the courts. A judiciary that is dependent on the executive for its funding cannot be expected to act impartially. The new constitution must guarantee the financial independence of the judiciary, ensuring that it can function without interference from the executive.

Furthermore, the non-justiciable nature of Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution, which deals with economic and social rights, must be addressed. These rights, which include the right to education, healthcare, and housing, are currently unenforceable in court under the Constitution (Section 6(6)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria). This has allowed successive governments to neglect these vital services without consequence. The new constitution must make these rights justiciable, giving citizens the power to hold their government accountable for providing essential services.

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), must also be strengthened. Currently, these bodies are often seen as tools for political vendettas, rather than impartial agencies tasked with rooting out corruption. The new constitution must guarantee the independence of these agencies, insulating them from political interference and providing them with the resources they need to carry out their mandates effectively. As the saying goes, “You cannot fight corruption with corrupt tools.” These agencies must be restructured to become credible institutions that can restore public confidence in governance.

Also, Nigeria is a country of over 250 ethnic groups, each with its unique culture, language, and traditions. The new constitution must reflect this diversity, ensuring that all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or region, are given equal opportunities to participate in governance and access the nation’s resources. The current federal character principle, as outlined in Sections 14(3) and 147(3) of the 1999 Constitution, has often been used as a tool for political patronage rather than genuine representation. The new constitution must ensure that appointments are based on merit while maintaining the balance necessary to promote national unity.

One of the most pressing issues that the new constitution must address is that of indigeneity. In many parts of Nigeria, citizens are classified as “indigenes” or “non-indigenes,” with the former enjoying privileges in terms of employment, education, and political participation, while the latter are treated as second-class citizens. This practice has fueled ethnic tensions and undermined the sense of national identity. The new constitution must abolish the distinction between indigenes and non-indigenes, ensuring that all Nigerians have equal rights and opportunities, regardless of where they reside. This would go a long way in fostering a sense of national unity and reducing the ethnic and regional tensions that have long plagued Nigeria.

As the saying goes, “Democracy is not a spectator sport.” For democracy to thrive in Nigeria, the electoral process must be transparent, free, and fair. One of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s political landscape is the lack of trust in the electoral system. Voter apathy is high, as many Nigerians believe that their votes do not count. This belief is not unfounded, as elections are often marred by violence, vote rigging, and judicial manipulation.

The new constitution must include provisions that revamp the electoral process, ensuring that every vote counts. This includes the use of technology to enhance transparency in the voting and counting process, as well as stringent penalties for electoral fraud. Electoral offenders must be prosecuted and banned from holding public office for a specified period, as a deterrent to those who seek to undermine the democratic process.

Furthermore, the new constitution should allow for independent candidates to run for office, providing Nigerians with more choices and breaking the monopoly of the political parties. This would open up the political space to new voices and ideas, fostering a more vibrant democracy.

Conclusively, Nigeria stands at a crossroads, and the choices made in the coming years will determine the country’s future. The 1999 Constitution, flawed and illegitimate, has run its course. It is time for Nigeria to chart a new path, one that is driven by the will of the people and guided by principles of fairness, justice, and accountability.

A new constitution is not just a legal document; it is the foundation upon which a nation builds its future. For Nigeria, that future must be one where power is decentralized, institutions are strong, and corruption is no longer a way of life. The journey towards this new Nigeria will not be easy, but as the proverb goes, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” That step is the creation of a new, people-driven constitution, one that truly reflects the aspirations of Nigeria’s diverse and vibrant population.

By decentralizing power, strengthening institutions, ensuring inclusivity, and revamping the electoral process, Nigeria can finally begin to break free from the cycles of poor leadership and corruption that have held it back for decades. The time for change is now, and it is the Nigerian people who must lead the way.

Conclusion: Navigating the path to a new Nigeria

Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment in its history. The road from independence has been filled with hope, turbulence, and resilience. Through every challenge, political instability, corruption, economic stagnation, and social inequality, the Nigerian spirit has remained unyielding. Yet, as the proverb wisely says, “A river may be wide, but it can always be crossed.” The task ahead is immense, but not insurmountable. The time has come to reimagine a future built on the foundation of ethical leadership, accountability, and the collective strength of the Nigerian people.

Corruption, a shadow that has followed Nigeria since its earliest days, has eroded the promise of prosperity and progress. From the post-independence era to the present day, corruption has been a persistent barrier, preventing the full realization of Nigeria’s potential. However, the people of Nigeria have shown time and time again that they are not defined by the failures of their leaders, but by their own resilience, innovation, and determination. Across the country, from the vibrant streets of Lagos to the fertile plains of Kano, a new generation is rising, a generation that refuses to accept the status quo, a generation that believes in a better tomorrow.

For Nigeria to fully realize its vast potential, a transformation in governance must occur. This is not merely about eradicating corruption; it is about fostering a culture of integrity, accountability, and service. The nation must embrace leadership that puts the people first, leadership that serves not just as rulers but as custodians of the public good. Institutions must be strengthened, ensuring they are not mere pawns in political games but pillars of justice, fairness, and transparency. Only through this systemic reform can the cycle of impunity be broken, and the vision of a prosperous Nigeria become a reality.

The road to reform is neither simple nor swift, but it is essential. The future of Nigeria will not be defined by its past mistakes but by the courage of its people to demand better from those in power. It is the everyday Nigerian, the youth, the farmer, the entrepreneur, the teacher who holds the key to the country’s future. It is their voice, their activism, and their insistence on justice and fairness that will pave the way for the Nigeria of tomorrow.

As Nigeria steps into a new era, the challenges remain significant, but the opportunities are boundless. The country has everything it needs to thrive, a young and dynamic population, rich natural resources, and a vibrant cultural heritage. The only missing ingredient is the collective will to channel these resources toward the common good. It is in this spirit that Nigeria must move forward, with hope, vision, and an unwavering belief that a brighter future lies ahead.

The proverb says, “No matter how long the night, the day is sure to come.” For Nigeria, that day is on the horizon. It will not come through the actions of a few, but through the collective determination of the many. The dawn of a new Nigeria is within reach, and the time to seize it is now.

Thought for the week

There are three essentials to leadership: humility, clarity and courage —Chan Master Fuchan Yuan.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

