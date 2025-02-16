Nigeria’s political leadership since 1960 and rhythms of corruption (6)

Share

Introduction

In our previous discussion on this topic, we focused on the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Halliburton scandal, economic development amidst political turbulence, the brief presidency of Umaru Musa Yar’adua, the governance of Goodluck Jonathan, the rise of Boko Haram and associated insecurity, as well as the 2015 elections. Today, we will continue this exploration with particular attention to the persistent issue of corruption, despite the advancements in our growing democracy. We will also examine the pursuit of a corruption-free leadership since 2015, under the section titled: the challenge of combating corruption—is it an insurmountable task? The economic difficulties posed by recession, and we will wrap up with the resurgence and influence of digital activism as a new catalyst for change. Continue reading.

Insecurity: The Boko Haram insurgency and rise of banditry

While Buhari’s administration made some gains in the fight against corruption and economic recovery, insecurity remained a persistent and growing challenge. The Boko Haram insurgency, which had plagued Nigeria’s northeastern region since 2009, continued to wreak havoc despite military efforts to quell the group. Boko Haram’s attacks on villages, schools, and military outposts left thousands dead and millions displaced, creating a humanitarian crisis.

In addition to Boko Haram, Nigeria faced a new wave of insecurity in the form of banditry and kidnapping, particularly in the northwest. Armed groups, often referred to as “bandits,” began terrorizing rural communities, engaging in mass kidnappings for ransom and violent attacks on civilians. The kidnapping of over 300 schoolboys from a boarding school in Katsina State in 2020 was one of the most high-profile incidents, drawing comparisons to the 2014 abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

The government’s response to these security challenges was widely criticized as inadequate. Many Nigerians felt that Buhari, a former military general, had failed to deliver on his promises to restore peace and security to the country. The perception that the government was either unable or unwilling to address the growing insecurity led to widespread disillusionment and anger.

As Nigeria’s foremost legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola declared, he stated that; “It is a notorious fact that many Nigerians abandoned farming for white collar jobs in recent time. Nigeria has lost many of the remaining farmers to herder-farmer clashes, kidnappings, banditry and all other incidences of national insecurity.

According to a Vanguard news dated August 30, 2021, Nigeria had lost 8,343 farmers to the herder-farmer clashes from 2005-2021. Aljazeera reported that between September 2001 and May 2004, more than 53, 000 people have died from herdsmen related clashes. Whether these figures were under-reported or over-estimated, many farmers have abandoned farming because of insecurity.” Chief Afe Babalola’s words reflected the growing sense of frustration with a government that seemed increasingly out of touch with the realities facing its citizens.

Corruption: A Persistent Problem

Despite Buhari’s initial promises to root out corruption, the problem persisted throughout his tenure. High-profile scandals, like the misappropriation of COVID-19 relief funds and allegations of embezzlement within government ministries, continued to surface, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the administration’s anti-corruption efforts. While some progress had been made in terms of investigations and prosecutions, the systemic nature of corruption in Nigeria meant that the problem was far from eradicated.

One of the most notorious corruption cases during Buhari’s presidency involved the former chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu. Magu, who had been appointed by Buhari to lead the anti-corruption agency, was himself accused of corruption, including the misappropriation of recovered assets. The irony of the situation was not lost on Nigerians, who saw it as yet another example of the deep-rooted nature of corruption within the system. As one social commentator noted, “In Nigeria, even the watchdog needs a watchdog.”

Tinubu Era: Corruption Issues and the Challenge of Reform

In 2023, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a long-standing political heavyweight and former governor of Lagos State, ascended to the presidency amidst high expectations and controversy. Tinubu, often referred to as the “Jagaban” of Nigerian politics, had built a reputation as a political kingmaker. He had played a critical role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and in the election of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Tinubu’s rise to the presidency was seen by many as the culmination of years of strategic manoeuvring and political influence.

His campaign was framed around promises to continue the fight against corruption, create jobs, and restore Nigeria’s economic fortunes. Tinubu himself, in his inaugural speech, vowed to “clean the Augean stables” of corruption and rejuvenate the country’s governance structures. Yet, even before taking office, Tinubu’s own past was dogged by allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement, leading some Nigerians to question whether his administration could truly tackle the country’s endemic corruption problem.

The Allegations: A Cloud over the presidency

Bola Tinubu’s reputation for corruption stems from his tenure as governor of Lagos State (1999-2007), a period during which Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, experienced significant infrastructure development but also became the subject of numerous corruption allegations[3]. Tinubu was accused of controlling an extensive political machine that dominated Lagos politics and amassed wealth through questionable financial dealings[4]. These accusations, though never conclusively proven in a court of law, have lingered throughout his political career.

One of the most controversial allegations involved Alpha Beta Consulting, a private firm that reportedly had exclusive rights to collect taxes on behalf of Lagos State during Tinubu’s tenure as governor. Critics have long alleged that Alpha Beta, a company linked to Tinubu, siphoned off billions of naira in public funds through inflated contracts and opaque financial arrangements. Tinubu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, but the lack of transparency surrounding the dealings of the company has fueled public suspicion.

In 2023, as Tinubu took the reins of Nigeria’s highest office, these unresolved questions about his financial past cast a shadow over his presidency. Opponents and activists argued that a leader with such a controversial history of alleged corruption could not be expected to lead an effective anti-corruption crusade. As the saying goes in Nigeria, “The cat cannot guard the meat.” This popular idiom encapsulated the scepticism many Nigerians felt toward Tinubu’s ability to address corruption while facing accusations of impropriety himself.

Early Signs: Continuity or Change?

Despite the controversies, Tinubu quickly set about defining his agenda, which he branded the “Renewed Hope” agenda, aiming to restore Nigeria’s economy and address insecurity. However, corruption issues persisted as a central challenge. Within months of taking office, the administration faced accusations of appointing individuals with questionable track records to key positions. Several of Tinubu’s appointees, particularly within the economic and oil sectors, had been previously linked to corruption scandals, raising concerns about the sincerity of his reform efforts.

One of the most glaring examples came from Tinubu’s management of Nigeria’s all-important oil sector, long a hub of corruption and mismanagement. Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has suffered from the so-called “oil curse,” where the country’s vast oil wealth has fueled political patronage networks rather than being used for national development. Under previous administrations, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had been plagued by accusations of embezzlement, fraudulent contracts, and missing funds.

Tinubu’s government pledged to clean up the oil sector, but early signs suggested that old habits might persist. Allegations of inflated contracts and under-the-table deals continued to surface, and some analysts noted that key positions in the oil ministry were being filled by individuals close to Tinubu’s political allies[6]. Critics feared that Nigeria’s oil wealth would continue to be diverted into private hands, just as it had been under previous governments. As one frustrated activist put it, “The faces in power may change, but the game remains the same.” (To be continued).

