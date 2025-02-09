Nigeria’s political leadership since 1960 and rhythms of corruption (5)

Share

Introduction

In our last outing on this series, we dwelt on the regime of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the Halliburton scandal; Economic growth amidst political instability; the all-too brief tenure of President Umaru Musa Yar’adua; the Goodluck Jonathan administration; the emergence of Boko Haram and related insecurity and the 2015 elections. Today we shall continue the same with emphasis on enduring the grip of corruption, notwithstanding the gains of our evolving democracy.

We shall also look at the quest for corruption-free leadership since 2015 under the subheading: the task of fighting corruption-is it an uphill struggle? The economic challenges of recession and conclude with the recovery and the rise of digital activism as the new force for change. Read on.

Conclusion: Democratic gains, corruption’s enduring grip

The period between 1999 and 2015 was a time of both hope and frustration for Nigeria. The return to civilian rule after years of military dictatorship was a momentous achievement, and the country made significant strides in rebuilding its democratic institutions. However, the specter of corruption continued to loom large, undermining the progress that was made.

Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, and Jonathan each came to power with promises to fight corruption and improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Yet, under each administration, corruption scandals, economic mismanagement, and the misuse of state resources persisted. The oil wealth that could have been used to lift millions out of poverty instead enriched a small elite, while the majority of Nigerians continued to suffer.

As Nigeria transitioned to a new government in 2015, the country found itself at a crossroads. The Fourth Republic had survived, but it remained fragile. The battle against corruption, which had defined much of Nigeria’s post-colonial history, was far from over. The challenge for the new administration, and for Nigeria as a whole, was clear: to break the cycle of corruption, strengthen democratic institutions, and build a nation where justice, accountability, and prosperity could thrive. As the Nigerian proverb wisely notes, “No matter how long the night, the day is sure to come.”

Contemporary Nigeria: Leadership, corruption, and the quest for change (2015-Present)

Buhari Era: A New Dawn or the Same Old Song?

In 2015, Nigerians witnessed a historic moment: the first peaceful transfer of power between an incumbent and an opposition candidate in the nation’s history. Muhammadu Buhari, a former military ruler, won the presidential election, defeating the incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan. Buhari had run on a platform of “Change,” with a promise to tackle corruption, insecurity, and economic stagnation. His campaign’s slogan, “If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria,” resonated deeply with the Nigerian people, many of whom were disillusioned by decades of unchecked graft and the failure of successive governments to improve their living conditions.

For Buhari, it was a personal and political vindication. Thirty years earlier, in 1985, he had been overthrown as head of state by his own military officers, having ruled for just two years. During that time, he had launched an aggressive anti-corruption campaign known as the “War Against Indiscipline.” His first stint as leader had left Nigerians with mixed feelings. While some admired his tough stance on corruption and his attempts to restore order, others remembered his authoritarian rule, marked by the repression of civil liberties. Nevertheless, by 2015, many Nigerians were willing to give him a second chance.

As Buhari took office, there was a palpable sense of hope in the air. People believed he could finally deliver the decisive blow to Nigeria’s biggest enemies: corruption and insecurity. In his inaugural speech, Buhari famously said, “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody,” Signaling his intention to govern impartially, without pandering to the interests of the political elite.

But governing Nigeria, as Buhari quickly discovered, was no easy task. The expectations were sky-high, but the challenges were monumental. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, had immense potential, but it was burdened by deep-rooted problems that required more than just tough rhetoric to solve.

Anti-Corruption Crusade: An Uphill Battle

Corruption had been one of the cornerstones of Buhari’s campaign, and upon assuming office, he wasted no time in addressing it. His administration launched a series of high-profile investigations targeting former government officials accused of embezzling public funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under Buhari’s watch, became more active, prosecuting numerous cases of corruption. One of the most significant arrests was that of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who was accused of diverting $2 billion meant for the purchase of arms to fight Boko Haram. This scandal became known as “Dasukigate” and was a stark example of how corruption in Nigeria had real and deadly consequences.

Yet, for all the headline-grabbing arrests, the fight against corruption proved more complicated than it seemed. Critics accused Buhari of selectively targeting opposition figures while turning a blind eye to the corrupt practices within his own party. As one commentator quipped, “In Nigeria, corruption is like rain when it falls, it doesn’t fall on only one roof.” The implication was clear: corruption in Nigeria was systemic, and it touched every facet of government and society, regardless of political affiliation.

Moreover, the judicial system, burdened by inefficiency and its own share of corruption, was ill-equipped to deliver timely and fair verdicts. Many of the corruption cases dragged on for years, with no clear resolution in sight. In some cases, accused individuals were released on bail, and their trials stalled indefinitely. Nigerians began to grow frustrated with the slow pace of justice. The perception that the rich and powerful could escape accountability persisted, dampening public enthusiasm for Buhari’s anti-corruption efforts.

Economic Struggles: Recession and Recovery

While the fight against corruption was at the forefront of Buhari’s agenda, Nigeria’s economy faced significant headwinds. In 2016, the country slid into its first recession in over 25 years, largely due to a sharp drop in global oil prices. Oil, which accounted for more than 90% of Nigeria’s export earnings, had long been the backbone of the economy, but its dependence on this single commodity made the country vulnerable to external shocks. As the price of oil plummeted, Nigeria’s revenues dried up, leading to rising inflation, a weakening currency, and widespread hardship.

Unemployment skyrocketed, and the cost of living soared, with basic necessities like food and fuel becoming increasingly expensive. In a country where millions already lived in poverty, the economic crisis exacerbated the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. “When the elephant fights, it is the grass that suffers,” goes a popular African proverb, and in this case, it was the Nigerian people who bore the brunt of the economic downturn.

Buhari’s government responded with a series of fiscal policies aimed at stimulating growth and diversifying the economy. The administration launched its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in 2017 (Suleiman, A. D., & Suleiman, M. D. (2023). Corruption and governance challenges in Africa: A critical assessment of Nigeria’s experience. Cogent Social Sciences, 9(1), 2289600. <https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23311886.2023.2289600>. Assessed on the 19th of September, 2024), which prioritized infrastructure development, agricultural expansion, and the promotion of non-oil sectors like manufacturing and technology. The government also introduced social intervention programs aimed at providing financial support to the most vulnerable citizens.

Slowly, Nigeria emerged from the recession, but the recovery was uneven. While certain sectors showed signs of improvement, poverty remained widespread, and the gains were not felt evenly across the country. The wealth gap between the rich and the poor widened, and frustration with the government’s economic policies grew. Many Nigerians felt that while the macroeconomic indicators showed signs of progress, their day-to-day realities told a different story. The phrase “Government sweet for mouth, but bitter for body,” became a common refrain, reflecting the disconnect between political rhetoric and the lived experiences of the people.

Rise of Digital Activism: A New Force for Change

One of the most significant developments during Buhari’s presidency was the rise of digital activism and youth movements calling for political and social reform (Gberevbie, D. E. (2014). Democracy, democratic institutions and good governance in Nigeria. Public Administration Research, 3(1), 12-22. https://www.jstor.org/stable/48682668. Assessed on the 19th of September, 2024.). Nigeria’s young population, increasingly tech-savvy and connected through social media, began to harness the power of the internet to challenge the status quo. Platforms like Twitter (Now X), Facebook, and Instagram became tools for mobilizing protests, sharing information, and holding government officials accountable.

The most notable example of this was the #EndSARS movement, which began as a campaign against police brutality. SARS, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was a unit of the Nigerian police force notorious for its abuses, including extortion, torture, and extrajudicial killings. For years, Nigerians had complained about SARS, but little action was taken to address the grievances.

In October 2020, a viral video of a SARS officer allegedly shooting a young man in Delta State ignited a wave of protests across the country (Al Jazeera. (2020). Timeline: Nigeria’s anti-police brutality protests. Al Jazeera. <https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/10/22/timeline-on-nigeria-unrest>. Assessed on the 19th of September, 2024.). What began as a demand for police reform quickly evolved into a broader call for an end to corruption, bad governance, and economic inequality. The hashtag #EndSARS trended worldwide, and thousands of Nigerians, particularly the youth, took to the streets in peaceful demonstrations.

The government initially responded with promises to disband SARS and reform the police, but the protests continued, driven by a deep-seated frustration with the broader state of the country. On October 20, 2020, the protests took a tragic turn when soldiers allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, killing several people. The incident, now known as the “Lekki Massacre,” shocked the nation and drew widespread condemnation from the international community.

The #EndSARS movement was a turning point for Nigeria. It showed the power of digital activism and the potential of Nigeria’s youth to demand change. As one protester famously said, “The youth are awake, and we are tired of being silent.” The movement also exposed the deep mistrust between the government and its citizens, particularly the younger generation, who felt marginalized and excluded from the country’s political and economic processes.

(To be continued).

Thought for the week

A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA.

