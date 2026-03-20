Nigeria’s Political Leaders’ Have Failed –Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo is a Convener of the Northern League of Democrats. In this interview, he speaks on the state of Nigeria’s opposition political parties and the security challenges facing the country ahead of the 2027 general elections, EVINCE UHUREBOR reports

We’ve seen the build-up to the 2027 elections, and some people are saying that they have never seen a weaker opposition in Nigeria’s political history that has failed to take advantage of what they described as inevitable implosion of the ruling party to attract people of electoral value to drive the contest for positions in the 2027 elections. How do you see this narrative?

Actually, you got the point right by describing the opposition as being weak. And because the opposition is weak, the ruling party, or let’s say the President, seems to appear to be strong. But actually, I do not see the President as being strong politically. First and foremost, he got into power with the lowest percentage of votes. He had 38 per cent. Now, I was a lecturer, and I know in our marking scheme, 38 per cent is F.

So, 40 to 45, I mean 40 to 44 is E, 45 to 49 is D, 50 to so-so until you get to A. So, the President actually scored F in the percentage of the election. And then he plummeted further down on his inaugural day, when he came up with the two disastrous policies; that is fuel subsidy removal, and then the harmonization of the exchange rate. These two policies immediately threw the economy of the country into tatters.

The inflation went up to the roof, and then the value of the Naira collapsed, and immediately throwing a vast majority of the Nigerian people into extreme poverty, where the middle class went into poverty and the poor went into the state of destitution to the point that today we have more than 155 million Nigerians in a position of absolute poverty. This is a very dangerous situation for any country. It will obviously lead, and we are seeing it, to a high rate of crime, destabilization of society, and then tension in the political arena.

These are issues that the opposition should have harmonized to take charge and then get the government out of office in a very easy way. But the opposition itself is selfserving, most of them are not doing the opposition for the sake of the country, they are doing it in order to replace the ruling party with their own leadership, without any distinction or differentiation in policies, in ideology, and so on.

So, the opposition does not stand on a high moral ground to push the government out of power easily. In addition, the government itself, the President, seemed to have realized that he is in a very weak position, so he started taking desperate steps and even campaigning from day one. Most of his appointments were made on nepotism basis. Now, each and every institution in Nigeria where money comes in, and each and every institution of Nigeria where money goes out, is being held by his own kinsmen. Now, he has made the rest of the country look as if they’ve been shortchanged.

Meanwhile, 63.6 per cent of the votes that brought him to power came from the Muslim North but the Muslim North feels that it has been shortchanged. Having contributed the substantive votes that brought the man to power, they feel that they have been shortchanged. Therefore, they are revolting. So, with all this coming up, if we have a very clear, strong and disciplined opposition, removing the President from office will just like drinking water.

People are talking about the new law that restricts politicians from switching parties. In your view, what are the democratic implications of that law, and how will it affect political freedom and electoral competition ahead of 2027?

To an extent, I support this position, but actually, it ought not to have come from this angle. You see, section 68 (subsection 1) of the Nigerian Constitution has forbidden legislators from moving from the political party in which they were elected to another political party without them losing their seats.

But subsection 2 has now stated that the leadership of the House of Assembly, House of Representatives or Senate, shall declare those seats vacant. Now, in a country where morals are law, laws become silent. We have seen from Zamfara to Kebbi, Delta and other parts of this country where legislators leave the parties that sponsored them and they move into the ruling party.

And because the ruling party is the beneficiary of this movement, it finds difficult to invoke subsection 2. And during the constitution amendment process, my group sponsored a bill that would amend section 68 (subsection 2) to remove the power from the Senate President, speaker of the House of Representatives or House of Assembly to declare a seat vacant and give the power to the sponsoring political party.

In other words, if you are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and you move from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the power to declare that seat vacant should be removed from the Senate president and be given to the PDP, so that the PDP will immediately declare your seat vacant and then call upon the INEC to conduct elections.

But this relates also to governors, it’s not only members of the National Assembly…

The reason why the logic behind the legislator is because the legislator can remain in the National Assembly or State Assembly till thy kingdom come but the governor is constrained to a maximum of two terms of four years. So, the legislators cannot move as per the provision of the constitution.

You made reference to 63.6 per cent of Muslim North votes that granted President Bola Tinubu victory in the 2023 election. Looking at the landscape now, what do you think is the best option for that 63.6 per cent of the electorate and what are the options available to them at the moment?

We’ve been discussing this at the level of League of Northern Democrats, a political organisation that is a very strong in Northern Nigeria. We are looking at all the options. Particularly for me personally and for most northerners, we do not actually worry about zoning, whether it is to the North or to the South. Whosoever will be elected by the North will have to come out with a very clear and concrete position as to what they are going to do for Northern Nigeria.

Who are the frontrunners?

Politics has a way of propping people at the last hour. Yes, as of now, we have seen all of them. We have seen Atiku Abubakar, we have seen Peter Obi and we have seen others. But that doesn’t mean that these are the ones that may end up being elected as president. I can guarantee you that within the shortest possible time; politics can prop up somebody so different that the wind of change will move towards that person. And it is the most likely scenario that I see unfolding towards the 2027 elections.

Can Northern political interests and Southern political ambitions align and is that a realistic goal?

They have always aligned because by the provision of the constitution, there is no one single part of the country that can form a government. President Muhammadu Buhari, for example, contested election three times – 2003, 2007 and 2011. And in all these three elections, Buhari had always won the North. But he never won even one single polling unit in the South.

That was why we came and said to him after he cried and said he was never going to contest again that this is the way to approach it. ‘You need at least one zone in the South for you to win the election.

You are not likely going to get the South-South, because the South-South would not leave President Goodluck Jonathan and go for you.’ We also said ‘you are not likely going to get the South-East. The South-East had always opposed your position. You have given them two vice presidential candidates. They did not elect you. But you can get the South-West.

And you can only get the South-West if you get the political leader of the South-West to come to you, and then you agree with him.’ And that is the current president, Bola Tinubu. We asked him to meet with Tinubu and he offered Tinubu the vice presidency. That was how Tinubu mobilized the South-West and Buhari won the election. So, any politician who can win his region and then get one zone from outside is likely going to win the election.

We have a situation where President Tinubu has directed the security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri. But there are some that would say that this approach is just an ad hoc approach and a bad response to a more fundamental situation. Now there are some who would say that he’s exchanging pleasantries and does not capture the sentiments needed at a time like this when the nation is mourning. What’s your response to that?

Well, if you can remember, President Buhari in his inaugural speech in 2015 said the same thing, that all service chiefs should move to Maiduguri, and that he himself, will lead from the front. Where did it take us? They said that they have technically defeated Boko Haram, whatever that meant. But Boko Haram never got defeated. Boko Haram, in fact, expanded and became what you now call Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP). So you see, I always oppose the idea of throwing security to the people.

For example, I’m a Fulani man; a lot of Fulanis have become bandits. So, they now throw the problem back to Fulani, that Fulani must resolve this problem. How can the people resolve criminal issues? Criminal issues are state issues. It is the government’s responsibility, whosoever that person is. Whether he’s Fulani, whether he’s not Fulani, whether he’s Boko Haram, the problem is that of the government to resolve.

So, don’t tell me because there is a high level of crime in Northern Nigeria, banditry, insecurity and insurgency, that it is Northern Nigeria that will come up with a solution to that. It is the leadership of the country that has been vested with the responsibility to do that and any government that cannot resolve security issues has lost moral and political ground to remain in office.

What about the state governors across the whole of Northern Nigeria?

They also have a responsibility, don’t you think so? Of course, the state governors have responsibilities to do that but most of them have failed because those who have been put into office do not have what it takes to lead and resolve problems.

Most of them do not even comprehend the problems. They just sit down there, as far as they are concerned, being a governor is about collecting revenue, personalizing this revenue and becoming a multibillionaire within the shortest possible time. So, our leadership, Northern leadership, and to a very large extent the country’s political leaders have failed.