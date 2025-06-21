Nigeria’s Political Culture Constrained by Succession Crisis –Ganduje

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Al- haji Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday identified successor and predecessor in political offices as one major cardinal problem that the nation’s politics is facing. Ganduje stated this at the APC National Secretariat when the governor of Kogi State, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, paid the APC National Working Committee (NWC) a courtesy visit in Abuja. The APC national chair- man, however, said that such frictions between predecessor and successor do not exist in Kogi State.

Addressing the gov- ernor, Ganduje said, “Mr Governor, I could recall, I was in Kogi State to inaugurate the National Cam- paign Council. “When you were elected to be a candidate by your people, and also I was there during the swearing in of your good self. “And one thing we could not forget, after your swearing in, you were able to mention some of your commissioners. “It didn’t take you time, that showed a good work- ing relationship between you and your predecessor.

“This is a problem that we have in Nigeria today, the relationship between a successor and a predeces- sor.“So, our intellectual wing of our party, you know our party, we are not governing by trial and error. “We are not governing by beating about the bush. We are not governing by meddling with the poor. We are governing with knowledge. “Therefore, Mr Governor, our intellectual wing of our party will conduct a research to find out what is the problem with succes- sion.

“You shouldn’t be sur- prised when our researcher comes to you and asks you some questions. I think you have the knowledge. “That’s about it. And also we have to thank you for having a good relationship between you as the governor and your deputy gov- ernor. “That’s another area where we are having prob- lems in this country. “So our party is a living party; a party that works with knowledge.”

He added: “We will also find out what is the actual problem between a gover- nor and their deputy gov- ernor. “These are areas that our party will also investigate. I could also recall we came to a state in order to commis- sion some projects. “Mr President, who was represented by the Vice President at the secretariat and we are able to see that there is stability in the state.

“So, Mr Governor, by your coming today, you are consolidating the relation- ship between the party and your government; between the party and the party at your state level. “We have to thank you for that. We assure you we are service providers. We continue to provide services to your state. “We continue to build on this good relationship. We assure you our eyes are on you because you are a model and we are proud of those governors who are doing very well in develop- ing their states.

