Nigeria’s PMI Unchanged At 51.0 In March

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained unchanged from February at 51.0 in March, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said. According to the report, the latest reading pointed to a slight improvement in business conditions during the month, and one that was softer than the series trend. A reading above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

The report said that the impact of currency weakness on the Nigerian private sector was evident again in March as “purchase costs rose at the sharpest rate on record, meaning companies increased their own selling prices at an unprecedented pace.” Specifically, the report stated: “Price pressures remained elevated in March. In fact, the rate of purchase price inflation hit a fresh record high for the second consecutive month, largely due to the impact of currency weakness. There were also some reports of higher transportation costs. Employee pay was also increased in response to cost of-living pressures, resulting in the sharpest rise in staff costs since last November.

“In line with the picture for purchase costs, the rate of output price inflation was also the steepest since the series began in January 2014 as close to 69 per cent of respondents increased their charges over the month. “With prices rising sharply, firms faced challenges securing new orders. Although new business increased for the fourth month running as some companies noted greater client interest, the rate of expansion was the softest in the current sequence of growth.” It further stated that the rate of expansion in business activity quickened slightly from February, but remained relatively modest, adding that increases in activity were seen in each of the agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale & retail and services categories.

However, the report said that while output and new orders continued to rise, employee resignations caused staffing levels to decrease marginally for the second month running. Still, it stated that purchasing activity returned to growth following a reduction in the previous survey period. “Where input buying increased, this was linked to efforts to meet new order requirements in a timely manner. This was also a factor behind sustained growth of inventories. That said, backlogs of work ticked higher amid the high cost of materials and delays in payments by customers. Suppliers’ delivery times, meanwhile, continued to shorten, in part thanks to muted demand for inputs and prompt payments.