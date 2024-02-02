Nigeria’s PMI Increaed To 54.5 In January

Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) continued its growth in January to 54.5 from 52.7 in December, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said. According to the report, the recovery in the country’s private sector gathered momentum at the start of 2024, with rates of expansion in output and new orders accelerating sharply. Specifically, the report said: “The recovery in new orders, which began in December, gathered momentum in January amid reports from panellists of strengthening demand. New business increased sharply, and to the largest degree since April 2022.

“Business activity also rose for the second successive month in January and at the fastest pace in 21 months. All four broad sectors covered by the survey posted improvements in output. “In turn, companies also expanded their purchasing activity at a sharp pace, with stocks of inputs up accordingly. Firms were helped in their efforts to secure inputs by quicker deliveries from suppliers. Shorter lead times reflected good relationships with vendors, prompt payments and quiet traffic conditions.”

It further stated: “The accumulation in stocks of purchases in part reflected plans for further improvements in output in the coming months. Companies remained optimistic that output will increase over the year ahead and were more confident than in December. That said,sentiment remained relatively muted. However, the report said that despite the strengthening recovery, “employment increased at a softer pace in January amid some reports that firms had faced challenges paying staff,” adding that “this contributed to a second successive monthly rise in outstanding business.”

It also stated that although backlogs increased slightly, this was at a faster pace than in December. On inflation, the report said: “Rates of inflation re-elevated in January, but showed some signs of easing. Purchase prices rose at the softest pace in eight months, but currency weakness and higher costs for fuel and raw materials meant that inflation remained elevated.