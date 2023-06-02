Nigeria’s Pmi Inches Up To 54.0 In May

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.0 in May from 53.8 in April, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Nigeria PMI report for last month has said. According to the report, the expansion was driven by the private sector’s continued recovery from the effects of the cash crisis in Q1’23, as access to money im- proved, thus enabling business conditions to return to normalcy.

The report said: “The headline PMI posted above the 50.0 no-change mark for the second month running in May, following the two-month sequence of decline seen around the worst of the cash crisis in the first quarter of the year. “At 54.0, up from 53.8 in April, the index signalled a solid improvement in business conditions that was the most marked in 2023 so far.

“With access to cash improving, customer numbers increased, enabling firms to secure greater volumes of new orders in May. New business was up sharply, with the rate of expansion the fastest since April 2022. “Similarly, business activity rose for the second month running, and at a marked pace. Here, the expansion was slightly softer than in April, however.

Activity was up across each of the four broad sectors covered, with growth led by wholesale & retail.” However, the report stated that while high- er new orders encourages firms to increase their staffing levels for the first time in four months in May, the rate of job creation was only marginal amid signs that spare capacity remained in the private sector.